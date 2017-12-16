BOYS BASKETBALL: Tigers wallop Warriors at home

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

EDWARDSVILLE — Like Edwardsville head coach Mike Waldo always says, it’s all about a team taking what the defense gives them.

That was the case for the Tigers on Friday in a 72-49 win over the visiting Granite City Warriors at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

Jack Marinko scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, while hitting a trio of first quarter 3-pointers and forward Caleb Strohmeier poured in 15 of his 21 points in the second half. It was the outside game to open things up and the inside presence to provide the exclamation point.

With the win EHS improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference. The Tigers’ only loss is to SWC powerhouse Belleville West. GCHS dipped to 2-7 overall and 0-4 on the league slate. The Warriors only wins are against Nokomis and Trinity Grammar School of Sydney, Australia.

Granite City found itself tied with the Tigers 2-2 early on after a bucket by Donavon Green, but that was as close as it would get in the game. Marinko answered with a trio of treys and catapulted EHS in front 11-4 at the 3:33 mark.

Marinko has been a special piece in Edwardsville’s quick start. He’s surpassed the 20-point plateau in every game and is scoring 27.7 points per clip thus far.

The Tigers kept pouring it on and led 19-6 at the close of the first quarter. Strohmeier’s basket at the 1:29 mark of the opening frame kick started an 11-0 spree that lasted until the 6:40 mark of the second quarter. Strohmeier scored the final bucket of the run, too.

A 3-pointer by Davontay Mason of the Warriors stopped the bleeding at the 6:15 mark of the second stanza. Mason had a pair of 3-pointers in the second, accumulating 6 of Granite City’s 8 points in the frame.

Edwardsville closed the opening half on a 16-3 run and took a commanding 42-14 lead into the break. The Tigers shot 80 percent (8-of-10) from the field in the second quarter, getting 9 points from Marinko and 8 from Lavontas Hairston.

The third quarter belonged to Strohmeier, who scored 10 of EHS’ 17 points in the frame. His basket at the 2:14 mark of the third started a 9-0 spurt that lasted into the fourth quarter, leaving the Tigers up 62-24 with 7:22 remaining in the game. Strohmeier scored the final basket of that run, too.

Granite City got a nice 11-0 run of its own in the fourth quarter with Edwardsville’s bench in the game. A free throw by Zidane Moore got it going at the 6:01 mark and Jerry Watson capped it with a field goal with 4:26 left in the game.

A steal and a dunk by GCHS’ Emmitt Gordon a little later in the fourth got the good-sized Granite City crowd fired up a little bit.

Overall 9 Tigers scored in the win. R.J. Wilson joined Marinko and Strohmeier in double figures with 10 points. Other scores for EHS were, Hairston with 8 points, Matt Stopka with 4, Malik Robinson and A.J. Robertson with 2 apiece and Jvon Kinney with 1.

Moore led the Warriors with 13 points, while Gordon joined him in double digits with 11. Watson chipped in with 8, Mason had 6, Justin Wiley scored 4, Sean Williams netted 3 and Green and Nick Grote scored 2 each.

Edwardsville honored the 2017 state champion boys track and field team at halftime at center court. Members of the team and coaches were given a large round of applause for their accomplishment. The new state championship banner is now hanging in the rafters at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers will get a formidable test in their next matchup. They travel to East St. Louis for a big SWC showdown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. GCHS welcomes Collinsville to Memorial Gym at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a SWC contest.

× Jack Marinko 12-15-17 Edwardsville senior Jack Marinko discusses his 23-point performance in a 72-49 win over Granite City on Friday at Lucco-Jackson Gym and becoming the No. 1 scoring option in the EHS offense.

× Mike Waldo 12-15-17 Edwardsville head coach Mike Waldo talks about the 72-49 win over Granite City on Friday at Lucco-Jackson Gym and the Tigers 6-1 start to the '17-18 season.