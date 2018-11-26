BOYS BASKETBALL: Turkey Tip-Off triumph

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Marquette boys basketball team poses with the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic championship. The Explorers went 4-0 in the tournament to win it for the third consecutive season.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers defeated the Metro East Lutheran Knights 50-37 on Saturday to win their third straight MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic championship.

Marquette has won the tournament 6 times altogether with past wins coming in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2016 and 2017. The Explorers improved to 4-0, while the Knights fell to 3-1.

The excellent showing also ended with senior Nick Hemann garnering MVP honors for the tourney. Hemann is also the third straight MVP for the Explorers, joining Sammy Green (2016) and Jake Hall (2017).

Fellow senior Chris Hartrich was an all-tournament selection. Hartrich paced Marquette with 16 points in the win over the host Knights on Saturday. His night was highlighted by a trio of treys in the third quarter.

Hemann joined him in double figures with 12 points. For the tournament, Hemann scored a total of 50 points in four games for MCHS.

Other scorers in Saturday’s finals for the Explorers were Nate Hall with 9, Spencer Cox with 6, Brett Terry with 4, Iggy McGee with 2 and Cortez Harris with 1. Marquette led 16-9 after the first quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 36-25 after three quarters.

The Explorers are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gillespie.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter

Tags