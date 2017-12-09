BOYS BASKETBALL: Walker paces Oilers in win over Roxana

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

WOOD RIVER — The Roxana Shells have owned the crosstown rivalry with the East Alton-Wood River Oilers for quite some time.

That changed on Friday.

The Oilers picked up a 50-43 win over the Shells at Memorial Gym. It was their home opener.

It marked the first time they had beaten Roxana since a 52-50 win at the Litchfield Invitational on Jan. 19, 2015. They are now 2-8 against the Shells in their last 10 meetings.

Prior to the win in ‘15, EA-WR hadn’t beaten them since the ‘09-10 season when it picked up 3 victories over them.

With Friday’s win the Oilers snapped a 3-game losing skid and improved their record to 2-5. Roxana dipped to 2-4 with the loss.

Solid guard play fueled EA-WR on Friday. Sophomore Tavion Walker and senior Justin Englar did a good job running the offense and Walker paced the offense with 18 points. He scored 12 of his game-high output in the second half.

Both teams started sluggish, as the score was just 6-5 in favor of the Oilers at the close of the first quarter.

The Shells got rolling to open the second quarter. After a bucket from EA-WR senior Darren Spruill, Roxana put together a 7-0 run to nab a 12-8 lead. A 3-pointer from freshman Gavin Huffman and a pair of field goals from senior Brayden Davis made up the scoring series.

The Oilers took the Shells’ punch and countered in a big way. They constructed a 13-0 lead that peeled more than 4:30 off the clock.

Spruill sparked the scoring spree at the 5:37 mark and it ended with a score by Walker with 1:00 to play in the opening half. Walker had two more scores in the run, while Spruill also scored another basket and Jake Wells nailed a 3-pointer along the way.

The monster run left EA-WR ahead comfortably at 21-12. Another 3-pointer from Huffman with 6.3 seconds left cut it to 21-15 entering the locker room.

Huffman added to his trey to open the second half with two more scores to create a 7-0 run for the Shells to get them within striking distance at 21-19.

Again the Oilers responded, this time with a 6-0 spurt comprised of two buckets from Walker wrapped around a score from Spruill to extend the lead to 27-19.

They took their first double digit lead at 30-21 when Englar completed a traditional 3-point play following a steal, coast-to-coast layup and foul. The play pushed the lead to 30-21 at the 4:00 mark of the third quarter.

EA-WR owned a 38-27 advantage at the close of the third quarter and Roxana wasn’t able to cut the deficit below 10 points again until Jacob Golenor nailed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the game.

Spruill joined Walker in double digits for the game with 14 points. Other scorers for the Oilers were Wells with 9 points, Englar with 5 and Shawn McKee and Marc St. Peters with 2 apiece.

The Shells were led by Huffman with 16 points and Andrew Beckman with 10 points. Golenor finished with 7, Davis had 6 and Parris White and Eddie Lara each chipped in with 2 points to round out the scoring.

Roxana had 4 freshmen in its starting lineup Friday, while EA-WR started a pair of sophomores, so both squads look to have promising futures.

The Oilers are back in action at home at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. Red Bud, while the Shells head to Pana at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for their South Central Conference opener. Roxana has its home opener at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Litchfield.

× Ron Twichell 12-8-17 First year EA-WR head coach Ron Twichell discusses the 50-43 win over Roxana at Memorial Gym on Friday and the Oilers' stellar guard play.

× Tavion Walker 12-8-17 EA-WR sophomore Tavion Walker talks about his 18-point performance in a 50-43 win over crosstown rival Roxana on Friday at Memorial Gym.