BOYS BASKETBALL: Warriors knock off Belleville East again

The Granite City boys basketball team pulled off another last-second victory on Friday.

The Warriors knocked off the Belleville East Lancers 48-46 on a basket by Jerry Watson as time expired, making it the fourth time this season Granite City won a game in the final seconds.

The Warriors also beat Alton, East St. Louis and Belleville East on a last-second shot. In the last meeting against the Lancers on Jan. 12, Nick Grote scored the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lift GCHS to a 57-56 win. Davontay Mason scored a game-winning 3-pointer in the 51-49 win over East St. Louis on Jan. 5 and Emmitt Gordon sank two free throws to lead the Warriors to a 54-53 win over Alton on Jan. 26.

Granite City improved to 9-16 overall and 4-8 in Southwestern Conference play with the win over the Lancers. Zidane Moore scored 17 points, Gordon had 11 and Watson finished with 8 to lead the Warriors, who completed the season series sweep over Belleville East.

The two teams square off again on Feb. 26 in a Class 4A O'Fallon Regional quarterfinal game.

Granite City wraps up its home season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against East St. Louis before ending its regular season on Friday with a road game against Belleville West.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Marquette Catholic 42, Gibault 25

Roxana 56, Hillsboro 52

Triad 58, Civic Memorial 56

Taylorville 73, Alton 56