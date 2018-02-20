BOYS BASKETBALL: Wesclin cracks Shells in regional semis

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

WOOD RIVER — The Roxana Shells saw their season come to an end on Tuesday night in the Class 2A East Alton-Wood River Regional with a 64-28 stomping at the hands of the Wesclin Warriors.

The Shells finish the season with a 6-24 record. Roxana did have a postseason bright spot, defeating crosstown rival EA-WR 51-34 on Monday in the first round of the regional to advance to the Wesclin contest.

The Warriors improve to 24-4 with the win. They extended their winning streak to 7 games. Wesclin will play Southwestern at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional finals. The Piasa Birds bested Carlyle 62-47 in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

Wesclin jumped out to a 7-0 lead early against the Shells. Mick Stephens’ transition layup at the 4:26 mark gave the Warriors their 7-point advantage. However, Roxana managed to show some life in the latter part of the first quarter. Jacob Golenor’s field goal at the 4:09 mark ignited a 7-6 and cut Wesclin’s lead to 13-7 at the end of the first quarter. Gavin Huffman nailed a trey at the 1:50 mark in the run.

The Warriors never trailed in the game. Brandon Courtney’s trey at the 6:52 mark kicked off an 8-2 run and the Warriors led 21-11 at the 3:24 mark. Wesclin led 26-13 at halftime.

The Warriors continued to dominate in the third quarter. Wesclin outscored Roxana 30-7 in the third quarter and led 56-20 when the frame ended. The Warriors capitalized from the parameter in the third quarter, hitting 8 threes. Justin Kellogg and Nate Brede each had a trio of treys in the third quarter.

For Roxana, Parris White scored 3 points and Andrew Beckman and Eddie Lara each had 2 in the stanza.

Despite being down by 36 points at the end of the third quarter, Roxana managed to show some life in the early part of the fourth quarter. Gavin Huffman’s 3-pointer at the 6:03 mark kicked off a 6-3 Shells’ run to cut the lead to 59-26 with 5:02 remaining. Golenor also had a trey over the run.

The Warriors took out their starting lineup halfway through the fourth quarter. Wesclin went on to outscore the Shells’ 4-2 in the last half of the quarter. The scoring was even in the final quarter with each team scoring 8 points.

The Shells didn’t put a single player in double digits but White, Golenor and Huffman each scored 7 to lead the way. Also for Roxana, Lara had 4, Beckman netted 2 and Colton Crawford scored 1 point.

The Warriors placed a trio of players in double figures. Hunter Ottensmeier led the way with 21 points, Kellogg had 14 and Courtney added 11.

The Shells were outgunned on offense in terms of firepower. They went 12-of-26 from the field and 3-of-18 from the free-throw line. The Warriors shot 26-of-45 from the field and 3-of-7 from the line.

× Mark Briggs 2-20-18 Roxana head coach Mark Briggs talks about the tough loss to Wesclin on Tuesday in the 2A EA-WR Regional semifinals, but how happy he was to see the young Shells win a playoff game and get to play at that level.