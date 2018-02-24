BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilson leads Tigers to victory on historic night

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

EDWARDSVILLE — With 0.7 seconds left on the clock Edwardsville senior R.J. Wilson made a perfect ending to an historic night.

Wilson grabbed a rebound and put it off the glass and was fouled, completing the conventional 3-point play to give the Tigers a 57-54 win over Belleville East. Lucco-Jackson Gym went nuts with a large crowd in attendance for the senior night festivities and head coach Mike Waldo’s final home game with EHS. Waldo is in his 30th and final season leading the Edwardsville program.

“It felt good to get the win for coach Waldo and especially on senior night it makes it even better,” Wilson said.

With the win the Tigers closed the regular season with a 17-8 overall record and 10-4 mark in the Southwestern Conference. The Lancers dipped to 11-16 and 2-12 with the loss.

EHS will face the winner of O’Fallon and Althoff at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional semifinals. East meets Granite City at 6 p.m. Monday in O’Fallon in the regional quarterfinals.

Senior night is always an emotional night with players competing on their home court for the final time, but Friday magnified that with Waldo being on the sidelines for the final time, too.

“It was very emotional for all of us,” Wilson said. “We all came in with the same mindset, get the win first and of course it was for coach Waldo and these seniors.”

Waldo downplayed his final game and put the emphasis on his players. He didn’t want the focus on him, but it was hard not to get attention after leading the Tigers to a 645-214 record so far in 30 seasons. He’s compiled a 726-265 overall mark after spending the first 5 seasons of his coaching career at Marquette Catholic.

EHS won 20 regionals, 10 SWC crowns, 7 sectionals and took 5 trips to state, including a third place finish in 4A in 2013 and a fourth place finish in 2014 under his direction.

“It’s senior night and the dancers and cheerleaders and our guys have really worked hard and done well,” Waldo said. “I really don’t think this is the time to talk about old bald guys. Those kids really deserve to be honored.

“I’m really appreciative that some of my old players came back, but I really don’t have my mind on that right now. I’m just going to get ready to play O’Fallon or Althoff.”

Edwardsville needed a big fourth quarter to grab the win over East. The Tigers trailed 43-39 after 3 quarters, but clawed back in the fourth, outscoring the Lancers 18-11.

In the waning seconds and the score tied at 54-54, EHS brought the ball up the court and got it in the hands of leading scorer and senior Jack Marinko. The talented guard scored a game-high 23 points in the win, but 20 of those came during the first half.

Marinko put up a jumper that was off the mark, but the big-bodied Wilson was there to grab the rebound and put it back up for the score while getting fouled with 0.7 seconds remaining. It was one of 11 rebounds on the night for Wilson, 7 of which came on the offensive end. He also scored 8 points.

“I thought Belleville East played great,” Waldo said. “They made a lot of shots from a lot of guys we weren’t counting on and to my guys’ credit I thought we executed defensively what we were trying to do most of the game, it’s just they played so hard they were hard to stop. I thought offensively we executed a lot of things well against an athletic team.”

East came out strong on Friday, taking a 21-13 lead after the first quarter, but behind a strong effort from Marinko in the second quarter the Tigers were able to nab a 28-26 edge entering the break.

Fellow senior Caleb Strohmeier had a strong game, too. Strohmeier tallied a double double with 19 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. He kept EHS percolating in the second half.

Malik Robinson also scored 7 points in the win for Edwardsville.

The Lancers were led with a pair of double-digit performers. Jared Adams netted 15 points, while Malik Williams scored 13.

The night saw 6 seniors play their final home games with the Tigers. Marinko, Strohmeier and Wilson were joined by Cole Scarbrough, Craig Roberts and Tyler Halling to round out the senior class.

After the game Waldo took his time exiting the Lucco-Jackson court. He shook hands and hugged students, acknowledged the band and cheerleaders and was then greeted by a plethora of his former players. The ex-Tigers and Explorers were ushered into the locker room with the players where Waldo could address all of them.

Former Tigers like Jason Boyd, Dustin Maguire, A.J. Epenesa, Oliver Stephen, Brandon Hogg, Ismiah Roundtree, Darius Crochrell, Diarra Cropper and former Explorer John Ducey among many, many more stuffed the locker room.

Wilson was excited to get to rub elbows with some former Edwardsville legends after the game.

“I know most of them and it’s cool,” Wilson said. “Coach Waldo talks about them and now it’s cool to see some of them we’ve never seen before. I’ve met a few of them, but now I’m going to meet a lot more because I know coach Waldo is going to introduce all of them.”

And as for the win, Wilson said it’s a huge motivator entering the postseason for the Tigers.

“It gives us a lot of momentum,” Wilson said. “It shows we can play together and pull out the close games. It’s a lot of momentum for us.”