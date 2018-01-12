BOYS BOWLING: Area teams set for postseason

For the second time in three days, the Granite City boys bowling team will return to Camelot Bowl on Saturday.

This time, the Warriors hope to leave the Collinsville bowling alley a sectional qualifier.

Granite City and seven other area bowling teams are looking to make a trip to this year's sectional at NuBowl Lanes in Mount Vernon as they compete in regional tournament play on Saturday. Edwardsville and Metro East Lutheran will join the Warriors at the Triad Regional at Camelot Bowl, while Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana will compete in the Jersey Regional at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville.

Both tournaments start at 9 a.m. The top four teams and top 10 individuals in regional play qualify for the sectional round at Mount Vernon on Jan. 20. The state tournament is scheduled for Jan. 26-27 at St. Clair Bowl.

The Granite City boys wrapped up their regular season on Thursday with a 32-8 loss to Collinsville. On Saturday, they look to start their postseason by getting out of regionals as a team for the first time since '14, when they finished second to Collinsville in the Collinsville Regional.

“It will be awesome,” Granite City coach Melanie Williams said. “I think they can definitely do it as long as they pull together, keep their attitudes the way they need to be and pick each other up.”

Last year, the Warriors had one sectional qualifier in David Reagan, who is now a sophomore. They finished ninth in the Salem Regional.

Reagan, brothers Ricky and Corey Hard, Dylan Adams and Cody Kuenkler and Bryon Kidd make up the Granite City team. The Hard brothers, Adams and Kuenkler are the seniors.

“To get the whole team to sectionals will be pretty grateful,” said Ricky Hard, who won the Herrin Tournament earlier this season.

Edwardsville is looking to qualify for sectionals as a team for the second time in three years. A year ago, the Tigers placed seventh in the Salem Regional and had two sectional qualifiers in Hunter Noud and Eddie Sims, but both of them have graduated.

Metro East Lutheran, which finished 11th in the Salem Regional, had a sectional qualifier in Michael Coulson, but he also graduated.

Alton will look to win its second straight regional championship on Saturday. Last year, the Redbirds won the Alton Regional by 333 pins, but saw their season come an end the next week after placing 10th in the Collinsville Sectional and didn't have any bowlers qualify for state.

Civic Memorial will look to qualify for sectionals for the second year in a row. The Eagles finished second to Alton in last year's Alton Regional en route to their second state tournament appearance.

Roxana junior Christian Bertoletti will look to qualify for sectionals for the third year in a row. He shot a 1,282 in last year's Alton Regional and won a regional title as a freshman. He was the Shells' first state qualifier in '17.

Roxana finished sixth in regionals last winter, two places shy of qualifying for sectionals.

“We have a good chance in regionals and we have a good chance of getting out, which is what we're aiming for,” Bertloletti said. “Picking our spares is key.”

EA-WR finished 10th in last year's Alton Regional and had a sectional qualifier in Tyler Hayes, who graduated.

Marquette, in its second year of competition, finished ninth in the 2017 Alton Regional, but didn't have any sectional qualifiers.