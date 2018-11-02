BOYS BOWLING: Back in the lanes

bowling

The 2018-19 area boys bowling season will officially begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, when the Granite City Warriors compete in the Herrin Tiger Invitational on Herrin Bowl.

The other five teams -- Alton, Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic and Roxana -- will start their seasons either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Alton will compete in the first day of the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Bowl Haven. The Redbirds will travel to Bel-Air Bowl on Thursday for the second day of the conference tournament, which includes Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Edwardsville and O'Fallon.

EA-WR and Marquette will square off at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bowl Haven in the season opener for both teams.

Roxana starts its season at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against Metro East Lutheran at Airport Bowl.

CM will bowl against Roxana on Wednesday at Airport Bowl to begin its season.

Last year, the area had one team -- Alton -- and an individual -- Roxana's Christian Bertoletti -- qualify for the state tournament. The Redbirds also won a regional title last winter.

Roxana has a new coach in Brian Kasting, who replaced Marsha Ribes. The Shells won the Riverbend Conference title a year ago.

