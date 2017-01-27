BOYS' BOWLING: CM's Davis advances to second day at state

Civic Memorial senior Devin Davis advanced to the second day of the IHSA state boys' bowling tournament by bowling a six-game score of 1,250 in the first day of competition on Friday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Davis will be the lone Greater Alton bowler who will compete in the second day, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

CM, which qualified to state as a team by finishing fourth in the Collinsville Sectional last week, was eliminated after finishing 22nd with a 5,674. The top 12 teams after the first day advance to the second day of competition.

Davis advanced to Saturday's competition because was one of 30 individuals who are not on a team that qualified for the second day.

Davis bowled a 230 in the second game and a 223 in the third.

CM senior Zach Hagen bowled a six-game score of 1,113, but fell short of qualifying for the second day. Junior Zach Cathorall shot a five-game score of 964, senior Gage Jennings finished with a five-game score of 852, sophomores Cort Jackson and Gordon Madrey each bowled four games and shot 744 and 731, respectively.

Roxana sophomore Christian Bertoletti, the first state qualifier in program history, placed 64th with a 1,227, but came up five places short of qualifying for the second day. He advanced to state by finishing fifth at the Collinsville Sectional.