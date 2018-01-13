BOYS BOWLING: Redbirds roll to Jersey Regional title

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

JERSEYVILLE – From the opening game of the Jersey Regional on Saturday at Tri-County Bowl, there was no stopping the Alton Redbirds.

The Redbirds began the 11-team regional by bowling a 1,065 in the first game and went on to win their second regional championship in a row. Alton finished first with a six-team score of 5,891 pins.

Now, the Redbirds hope to clear the sectional hurdle. They qualified for the Mount Vernon Sectional next Saturday at NuBowl Lanes.

Last year, Alton won its first regional championship in program history after coming out on top in the Alton Regional. But its season ended with a 10th-place finish at the Collinsville Sectional and didn't qualify any bowlers to the state tournament.

Also, Alton senior Justin Milliman won the individual title with a 1,305, becoming the first Redbird to win a regional championship.

Joining the Redbirds at the Mount Vernon Sectional will be the Roxana Shells, Luke Simmons and Sam Cogan of Marquette Catholic and Zac Cathorall of Civic Memorial.

The Shells qualified for sectionals as a team for the first time in program history. Christian Bertoletti, who was Roxana's lone sectional representative in each of the last two years, finished seventh with an 1,196 to lead the Shells.

Simmons and Cogan became the Explorers' first sectional qualifiers in program history. Marquette, in its second year of competition, placed ninth in last year's Alton Regional and didn't advance any bowlers to sectionals.

Simmons finished eighth with an 1,188 and Cogan came in 18th with an 1,129.

Cathorall will be the Eagles' lone representative after helping the Bethalto school qualify for state for the second time in program history. The senior finished 14th with an 1,153.

The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to the sectional round. The Mount Vernon Sectional is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 20. The top six teams and top seven individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to the state tournament at St. Clair Bowl on Jan. 26-27.

Alton will look to qualify for state as a team for the 11th time in program history and for the fourth time in the last five years. The Redbirds last won a sectional in '12.

Bertoletti will attempt to make his second straight trip to St. Clair Bowl. A year ago, he became the first Roxana state qualifier after finishing fifth with a 1,353 in the Collinsville Regional.

The Redbirds missed a total of 65 spares in the regional. They missed only seven in the first game and had an 84-pin lead over host-Jersey. They also shot a 1,025 in the second, a 942 in the third, a 1,074 in the fourth, an 881 in the fifth and a 904 in the sixth.

Alton won the tournament by 72 pins over Jersey, which finished with a 5,819. Abington-Avon, located west of Peoria, placed third with a 5,727 to clinch a sectional berth.

Milliman won the regional title by 34 pins. He shot a 259 after the first game and never trailed the rest of the tournament. He ended the first game with nine consecutive strikes.

The Alton senior bowled a 247 in the second, a 225 in the third, a 183 in the fourth, a 190 in the fifth and a 201 in the sixth. He missed just 10 spares in the tournament.

Also the Redbirds, Trevor Vallow came in 13th with a 1,155, Derek Henderson was 36th with a 1,071, Gavin Taylor finished 48th with a 1,003 and Matt Engdale placed 50th with a 960.

The Shells were in third with a 970 after the first game. They dropped to fourth after shooting an 816 in the fifth game.

Still, Roxana was able to beat out Marquette by 101 pins to clinch the fourth and final sectional-qualifying spot.

Ethan Baumgartner was 24th with a 1,113, Blake Adams finished 27th with an 1,106, Marcus Hartnett came in 31st with a 1,097 and Logan Wonders was 45th with a 1,039.

Marquette finished fifth with a 5,450. The Alton school was in fourth after three games, but dropped to fifth after shooting an 873 in the fourth game and stayed there the rest of the way.

CM, which a year ago placed second in Alton Regional and placed fourth in the Collinsville Sectional to qualify for state, got off to a slow start on Saturday as it was in 10th with an 879. The Eagles moved up to sixth after shooting a 956 in the fourth game, but couldn't get any higher.

East Alton-Wood River finished 11th with a 4,767, including a season-best 901 in the fourth game. Chance Walter came up four places short of qualifying for sectionals as he placed 25th with an 1,110.

× Dave Meyer 1 13 18 Alton boys bowling coach Dave Meyer discusses his team winning the Jersey Regional on Saturday at Tri-County Bowl. The Redbirds won their second straight regional championship.

× Justin Milliman 1 13 18 Alton senior Justin Milliman discusses his team winning the Jersey Regional title as well as himself capturing the individual title on Saturday.

× Christian Bertoletti 1 13 18 Roxana junior Christian Bertoletti discusses his team qualifying for sectionals for the first time in program history on Saturday. The Shells finished fourth in the Jersey Regional.

× Luke Simmons and Sam Cogan 1 13 18 Luke Simmons and Sam Cogan of Marquette Catholic talk about becoming the first sectional qualifiers in boys bowling program history.