BOYS BOWLING: Roxana's Bertoletti advances to second day at state

Roxana junior Christian Bertoletti qualified for the second day of competition at the IHSA state boys bowling tournament after shooting a six-game score of 1,200 in the first day on Friday.

Bertoletti, in his second state tournament appearance, advanced to the second day at the state event for the first time. He's in 52nd place overall and will bowl again at 9 a.m. Saturday. The top 30 individuals who are not on a team that qualified for the second day advance to bowl six more games.

Bertoletti will be the lone Riverbend area bowler who will compete in the second day.

The Alton Redbirds, who competed at state for the fourth time in five years and for the 11th time overall, finished 23rd with a 5,181 and were eliminated from the tournament. Junior Matt Engdale shot a 1,099 and senior Derek Henderson fired 1,029 to lead the Redbirds.

After shooting a 549 in the first three games, Bertoletti came back to fire a 651 in the next three games. He shot 244 in the fourth and a 216 in the fifth.

A year ago, the junior came up five places short of qualifying for the second day as he was 64th with a 1,227.

Bertoletti is Roxana's lone state representative. He qualified for state after shooting a 1,336 at the Mount Vernon Sectional last week. The week before, he helped the Shells finish fourth at the Jersey Regional to qualify for sectionals as a team for the first time in program history.