BOYS GOLF: Tyrrell earns tie for third, Tigers finish ninth at 3A state

BLOOMINGTON — Three straight Class 3A state tournament berths is nothing to scoff at for the Edwardsville Tigers.

The Tigers wrapped up their third consecutive trip to The Den at Fox Creek on Saturday with a ninth place finish as a team and a third straight year with a state medalist.

Senior Ben Tyrrell finished in a tie for third, carding a two-day score of par-144. He was 3-under on Day 1 and 3-over on Day 2. Tyrrell walked off the course in a tie for first Saturday, but the score couldn’t hold up for him to become EHS’ second state champion in three seasons.

Justin Hemings won the 3A state crown in 2015, while Tyrrell earned a state medal that season with a 13th place finish. Tyrrell followed it up with a seventh place finish in 2016 to earn his second state medal, joined by teammate Tanner White who was 11th.

This year Tyrrell was tied for first after the first day and in the same position when he came off the course on Day 2. The highlight of the tournament was his hole-in-one on No. 4 Friday. He became the first golfer to sink an ace at the state tournament since Granite City’s Jared Harrington and Palatine’s Zach Isoda each did it on No. 13 in 2010 at The Den.

Tyrrell finished with 18 pars, 7 birdies and the ace over the two days. He becomes the first three-time state medalist in Edwardsville history.

As far as team scoring, the Tigers shot 627 over the two days. They shot 310 on Day 1 and 317 on Day 2. EHS was in seventh after the first day.

Junior Zach Trimpe (155), senior Jon Ratterman (162) and sophomore Trevor Laub (171) were the next three Tigers in the lineup behind Tyrrell. White (172) also played both days, while sophomore Ian Bailey (97) played Friday and senior Lucas Verdun (92) competed on Saturday.

The three straight state berths for Edwardsville is the most in a row since it went five consecutive times from 1982-87 under Dick Gerber.

IN CLASS 2A — The Marquette Catholic Explorers played across town in Normal at Weibring Golf Course on Friday and Saturday.

The Explorers failed to advance as a team for a third straight season in ‘17, but was represented by senior Jack Patterson and junior Kolten Bauer.

Bauer ended in a tie for sixth place for Marquette, becoming the first state medalist for the boys golf program since Sam Becker finished 12th in 2012. Only Jordan Hansen (fifth in ‘02) and Shane Smith (fifth in ‘06) have finished higher than Bauer for the Explorers.

He carded a 2-day score of 4-over-146. He was 1-under-70 on Friday and 5-over-76 on Saturday.

Patterson closed out his career by shooting 161 over the two days to tie for 53rd. He shot 12-over-83 on Friday and 8-over-78 on Saturday.

The most impressive thing of the 2A state meet was Morton’s Tommy Kuhl. The University of Illinois bound golfer shot a state-record 13-under-129 over the two days. The previous record was a 137 by Jonathan Hauter of Peoria Christian at the 1A state meet in 2007.

