BOYS GOLF: Alton wins JV tourney

The Alton junior varsity boys golf program captured the championship of the Alton JV Invitational on Tuesday at the Spencer T. Olin Learning Center.

The Redbirds fired a 135 team score on the 9-hole, par-3 course. They finished three strokes in front of second place Edwardsville (138).

The rest of the field rounded out with O’Fallon (143), Belleville West (148), Highland (155), Collinsville (160), Belleville East (163), Edwardsville’s freshmen (168), Father McGivney (170) and Civic Memorial (239).

Marquette Catholic, Granite City and Althoff all entered individuals into the JV tournament.

Alton’s Daniel Stahl led the field with a 32 to earn medalist honors. The rest of AHS’ scoring came from, Dylan Lahue (34), Cayden Barton (34) and Chase Alford (35).

