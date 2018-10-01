BOYS GOLF: Area teams set for regionals

The Marquette Catholic boys golf team will look to advance out of sectionals for the fifth straight year as it plays in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Tuesday at the Links Golf Course in Jacksonville.

Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River and Roxana will join the Explorers in the eight-team regional. Highland, Jersey, Jacksonville and Triad are the other schools. The top three teams and top 10 individuals qualify for the Carbondale Sectional on Oct. 8 at Hickory Ridge Golf Course.

Also on Tuesday, Alton and Granite City will compete in the Class 3A O'Fallon Regional at Tamarack Golf Club in Shiloh. Belleville East, Belleville West, Edwardsville, Collinsville, O'Fallon and Quincy are the other teams in the event. The top three teams and top 10 individuals qualify for the Edwardsville Sectional at Sunset Hills Country Club on Oct. 8.

Last year, the Explorers finished second to Quincy Notre Dame by 22 strokes at the Roxana Regional after winning regional titles for three consecutive years. The following week, a pair of Marquette golfers qualified for the state tournament. One of them was senior Kolten Bauer.

Bauer and seniors Sam Cogan and Jack Warren and sophomore William Roderfeld are the returning players from last year's sectional qualifying team.

Roxana had a pair of sectional qualifiers in '17, one of them was junior Matt Marcuzzo.

Granite City is looking to have a sectional qualifier for the fourth year in a row. Riley Brown, who graduated in May, represented the Warriors at the '17 sectional tournament at Homewood-Flossmoor.

Alton, CM and EA-WR didn't have any sectional qualifiers last year.