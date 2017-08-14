BOYS GOLF: Bauer wins Hickory Stick medalist in playoff

WOOD RIVER — Nothing like a little drama to kick off the 2017 boys golf campaign.

Marquette Catholic junior Kolten Bauer earned medalist honors at the Hickory Stick Invitational at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River Monday, but not before going through a dramatic two-hole playoff with Hillsboro sophomore Alex Eickoff.

The duo each shot 75 through the 18-hole tournament hosted by East Alton-Wood River and went to No. 1 to settle the stalemate. Bauer had the win in hand, but missed a match-winning putt, forcing the playoff to continue to No. 2.

He promptly whacked his drive deep in the middle of the fairway, put his iron shot on the green and putted for birdie for the win.

Hillsboro pulled out the team win, shooting a 316 for the championship. Marquette was second with a 328 while Litchfield finished third with a 333. The Hickory Stick was rained out in 2016, but the Explorers owned the title in ‘14 and ‘15.

Marquette received its scoring from Bauer, Sam Cogan (81), Jack Patterson (82), Jack Warren (90) and William Roderfeld (90). Patterson and Cogan were each top 10 finishers. Cogan finished eighth while Patterson was ninth.

Roxana senior Scott Anderson also finished in the top 10, carding an 80 to end up seventh. As a team the Shells shot 376. Anderson, Matt Marcuzzo (88), Brandon Kelley (93) and Justin Dearduff (115) scored for Roxana.

Civic Memorial and EA-WR also competed on Monday. CM carded a 391 while the Oilers shot 485.

The Eagles got their scoring from Jacob Fromme (88), Michael Dixon (94), Adam Flack (96), Will Jones (113) and Travis Hilligoss (113).

EA-WR’s scoring came from Austin Compton (104), Keegan Rigdon (107), Joey Rangel (133) and Mason Walker (141).

Monday marked the first events with their teams for new coaches Ryan Geisler of Marquette and Kyle Duncan of the Oilers. Geisler replaced Pat Moore this season, while Duncan took over for Dave Sobol.

The Explorers are back in action at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Alton Tee Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. Marquette, CM, EA-WR and Roxana will all be back at Belk Park at 1 p.m. Thursday to compete in the Madison County Tournament.

× Kolten Bauer 8-14-17 Marquette Catholic junior Kolten Bauer discusses winning medalist honors at the Hickory Stick Invite on Monday at Belk Park Golf Course. Bauer shot a 75, but had to defeat Hillsboro's Alex Eickoff in a two-hole playoff to earn the top spot.

× Scott Anderson 8-14-17 Roxana senior Scott Anderson talks about his day on Monday at the Hickory Stick Invite at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. Anderson shot 80, leading the Shells and finishing seventh individually.

× Kyle Duncan 8-14-17 First-year EA-WR head boys golf coach Kyle Duncan discusses his new gig and playing host to the Hickory Stick Invite on Monday at Belk Park Golf Course to open the season.