BOYS GOLF: Cogan headed to state

Sam Cogan will wrap up his prep boys golf career this weekend with a trip to state.

The Marquette Catholic senior qualified for the Class 2A state boys golf tournament on Friday and Saturday at Weibring Golf Club in Illinois State University after shooting a 3-over-75 in the Carbondale Sectional on Monday at Hickory Ridge Golf Course. Cogan is the only Riverbend area golfer to qualify for state.

The Explorers finished ninth with a 336 at sectionals. Senior Kolten Bauer, who finished sixth in last year's state tournament, came up two strokes short of a state-qualifying bid as he shot an 80. William Roderfeld finished with an 89, Jack Warren fired a 92, Grant Heinz had a 123 and Nick Wooden shot a 124.

Roxana's Matt Marcuzzo also shot an 80 at the Carbondale Sectional. His teammate, Christian Bertoletti, finished with a 93.

East Alton-Wood River's Keegan Rigdon finished with a 97 at Carbondale.

Granite City had five golfers – Bennett Smallie, Brady Charbonnier, Cameron Rubenacker, Sam Wielgus and Simon Maxfield – compete in the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional on Monday at Sunset Hills Country Club, but none of them qualified for state.

Cogan will compete at state for the third time in his career. He helped the Explorers qualify as a team in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

The senior place second with a 1-over-73 and helped the Explorers finish runner-up at Jacksonville Regional last week.