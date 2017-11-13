BOYS GOLF: E’ville’s Tyrrell signs with Illinois State

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Edwardsville senior Ben Tyrrell signed a letter of intent on Monday to continue his golf career at Illinois State University. Seated left to right are, Pat Tyrrell, father, Ben Tyrrell and Stacey Tyrrell, mother. Standing from left to right are EHS head boys golf coach Adam Tyler, Evelyn Tyrrell, sister, Remy Tyrrell, brother and Ellery Tyrrell, sister.

Ben Tyrrell enjoyed a stellar career on the links for the Edwardsville Tigers. On Monday that success paid off with a Division I scholarship.

Tyrrell inked a letter of intent to Illinois State University on Monday in front of family and coaches at EHS. The Redbirds just had what he was looking for in a program.

“Their schedule is really good,” Tyrrell said. “They play against all the best teams and travel a lot. In the fall they kind of stay around here playing all the local Big Ten teams and conference teams. Their practice facilities are really good, too. Their indoor practice facility is really nice and that was one of the biggest reasons besides the schedule.”

His list of schools on the recruiting trail included, Tennessee, Iowa, Iowa State, Drake, Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Arizona. ISU just won out in the end.

“I wasn’t really looking at Illinois State until after the Illinois Junior Am over the summer,” he said. “The coach (Ray Kralis) followed me in it and gave me a call afterward, so that’s what opened the door up for that.”

The Redbirds are getting a good golfer. Tyrrell wrapped up his senior season with a 36.7 average in 9-hole competitions and a 72.2 average in 18-hole events. He also leaves EHS with a trio of state medals. He was 13th as a sophomore in 2015 at the 3A state meet, seventh as a junior in ‘16 and third as a senior this year.

At the state meet this fall Tyrrell found himself leading the field after Day 1, carding a 69 to be tied for first with Hinsdale Central’s Josh Lundmark. The round was highlighted with him burying a hole-in-one on No. 4 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

But he admitted his favorite moment as a Tiger came at the Mattoon Invite this season at Meadowview Golf Course. He set three records in the tournament, the course record, the tournament record and the best tournament score in EHS history, shooting a 10-under par for the 2-day tourney.

“My Mattoon tournament stands out, setting three records there,” Tyrrell said. “The first day of state was pretty cool too with the hole-in-one, but Mattoon was probably the coolest.”

With all he accomplished in his career at Edwardsville, head coach Adam Tyler will sure miss not having him around.

“I’m almost going to cry right now,” Tyler said laughing. “We’re going to have a lot of depth next year, but we’re not going to have that kid that can go out and shoot 62, or 64, or 69. Coaching him a little bit I take for granted when I’m looking at some of his scores that he’s not going to shoot worse than 74 ever, so when he does shoot 72 or 74 he’s disappointed about it and I almost get disappointed by it. Then I look at it and think, ‘Where am I going to get that 72 or 74 next year?’ You take for granted a little bit the consistency he has and his phenomenal game.

“Not only that, but him being a leader on the team and helping mentor the younger kids. Some of the coaching he gets and places he goes, I’ve never had before in my life.”

Tyler admitted he’s learned from Tyrrell in his two years at the helm of the EHS program.

“Absolutely,” Tyler said. “When he’s going to some of the best coaches around and the argument that some are the best in the country, I absolutely learn from him.”

It’s that total package that makes him a D-I athlete in Tyler’s eyes.

“Obviously he has all the physical abilities as far as hitting the ball long, but when you get to the next level I think it’s all about the mental game,” Tyler said. “You can only improve, but that’s one thing you can’t teach is the mental game he has and that’s where he’ll continue to improve and that’s where his game is heads and shoulders above everyone else right now.”

Tyler said when he thinks back about Tyrrell’s career it’s that Mattoon Invite performance that stands out to him also. The Edwardsville coach watched him perform at that level in practice rounds quite a bit, but when he did it in a tournament it was an awesome feat.

“He was just in the zone,” Tyler said. “I’ve seen it a number of times in practice rounds where he’ll go 6 or 7-under through 6 or 7 holes and we’re talking tough courses, but to see it in a match, not only is it fun to watch him, but it’s fun to watch the other kids feed off of him. That’s something else you can’t teach. Every time you talk to the other kids it’s, ‘How’s Ben doing?’ You say, ‘Ben’s 7-under right now.’ Then it kickstarts the rest of the team, which is the secret why we won that tournament. Not only was it his 10-under, but some of the other players, their best round were at Mattoon. They were relaxed knowing he was going off and that happened quite a bit with a lot of matches.”

Tyrrell said he’ll miss his time with the Tigers. It’s been a fun time in his life and not something he’ll soon forget.

“I’m going to miss all my friends and all my coaches and just being close to my home course I grew up on my whole life,” he said. “It will be kind of sad, but it’s a new journey so we’ll see what happens.”

Edwardsville girls volleyball standout Megan Woll also signed a letter of intent to continue her career at the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Monday. Woll leaves EHS as the all-time leader in digs with 1,546 in her career. She was also looking at SIUE before settling on UMSL, which plays at the Division II level in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.