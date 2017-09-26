BOYS GOLF: E’ville runs away with SWC crown

WOOD RIVER — The Edwardsville Tigers put the finishing touches on a Southwestern Conference crown on Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Tigers fired a 301 at the SWC Tournament to cap off their 7-0 run through dual play in the league and wrap up the outright championship.

EHS senior Tanner White led the charge, firing a 72 to earn medalist. White shot 36 on the front and 36 on the back to win medalist honors by four strokes.

It’s the second straight event White has led the Tigers. He shot 69 at the Dick Gerber Invitational on Friday at Oak Brook Golf Course, but finished two strokes short of medalist honors.

On Tuesday he led a contingency of Edwardsville players that earned 6 of the 8 medals given out at the SWC Tournament.

The remainder of the scorers for EHS were Lucas Verdun (76), Ben Tyrrell (76) and Zach Trimpe (77). Verdun finished second individually, while Tyrrell was third, Trimpe was sixth, Jon Ratterman (79) was seventh and Parker Griffiths (80) was eighth.

O’Fallon’s Taylor Patterson (76) and Logan Lowery (76) finished fourth and fifth respectively. Second through fifth places were determined on a scorecard playoff.

The rest of the team standings rounded out with O’Fallon (326), Belleville East (344), Collinsville (357), Belleville West (362), Granite City (364) and Alton (379). East St. Louis didn’t participate in the tournament.

The Warriors got their scoring from Bennett Smallie (86), Drew Wielgus (87), Sam Wielgus (93) and Brady Charbonnier (98).

Alton’s scoring came from Adam Stilts (91), Dylan Lahue (94), Brandon Droste (97) and Aiden Keshner (97).

With the additions of Springfield and Quincy, all seven SWC squads that competed at Belk Park on Tuesday will enter the postseason together at the Class 3A Belleville East Regional on Oct. 3 at Clinton Hills Golf Course in Swansea.

Advancing teams and individuals from the regional are cast in the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional at Balmoral Woods Golf Course in Crete on Oct. 9. State is scheduled for The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Oct. 13 and 14.

