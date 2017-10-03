BOYS GOLF: Explorers finish second at regionals, move on in postseason

WOOD RIVER — The Marquette Catholic Explorers began their journey for a third straight state appearance on Tuesday.

It started well, as the Explorers finished second at the Class 2A Roxana Regional at Belk Park Golf Course to qualify for the Salem Sectional on Monday at Salem Country Club.

The top three teams and top 10 individuals on non-advancing teams punched their tickets to sectionals.

Marquette fired a 319 to trail only Quincy Notre Dame’s stellar 297 on a windy and drizzly afternoon. Highland also advanced with a 338, finishing third.

Also on the local front, Roxana advanced two individuals to Salem. Sophomore Mark Marcuzzo carded an 88 to lead the Shells and move on, while senior Scott Anderson advanced to sectionals for the second straight season with a 91 on Tuesday.

The Explorers got their scoring from Kolten Bauer (74), Jack Patterson (79), Sam Cogan (81) and William Roderfeld (85). Bauer finished third individually after nabbing medalist honors last season as a sophomore with a 70.

The medalist this year was QND’s Alex McCulla, who shot 70. McCulla was consistent, shooting 35 on the front and 35 on the back.

The team scoring rounded out behind QND, Marquette and Highland with, Triad (354), Roxana (383), Jacksonville (388), Southwestern (400), Civic Memorial (404) and East Alton-Wood River (453). Jersey also had three individuals competing at regionals, advancing both Colton Wadlow (78) and Cole Quinn (93).

Triad advanced four golfers, while Jacksonville had two qualify individually.

Other players factoring into the team score for the Shells on Tuesday were Brandon Kelly (99) and Justin Dearduff (105), but they failed to join Marcuzzo and Anderson as advancing individuals.

CM and EA-WR came up short of advancing anyone, seeing their seasons come to a close.

The Eagles entered four linksters, Adam Flack (97), Michael Dixon (98), Jacob Fromme (99) and Will Jones (110).

The Oilers had five golfers Tuesday, receiving their scoring from Keegan Rigdon (97), Matt Shea (108), Austin Compton (114) and Mason Walker (134).

× William Roderfeld, Sam Cogan, Kolten Bauer and Jack Patterson 10-3-17 The Marquette Catholic Explorers finished second at the 2A Roxana Regional at Belk Park Golf Course on Tuesday to advance to sectionals. William Roderfeld, Sam Cogan, Kolten Bauer and Jack Patterson talk about figuring into the scoring for the Explorers.

× Ryan Geisler 10-3-17 Marquette head coach Ryan Geisler discusses the Explorers' second place finish at the 2A Roxana Regional on Tuesday to advance to the Salem Sectional.