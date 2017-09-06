BOYS GOLF: Explorers top Redbirds in city showdown

ALTON — The Marquette Catholic Explorers and Alton Redbirds met for their annual city showdown on Wednesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course inside Gordon Moore Park.

It’s always a dual on the links that both programs have circled. Unfortunately for the Redbirds the success as all gone to the Explorers in recent history and that continued on Wednesday. Marquette shot 166 to outduel AHS, which carded a 188. The Explorers moved to 5-1 on the season in dual matches with the victory. The two schools played the front nine at Spencer T.

Junior Kolten Bauer earned medalist honors, firing a 37 to lead all golfers. It was Bauer’s fourth time earning medalist honors so far this season.

Senior Jack Patterson helped pace the Explorers also, carding a 38. The rest of the scoring for Marquette came from Sam Cogan (44) and Jack Warren (47). William Roderfeld (51) and Luke Simmons (54) rounded out the lineup for the Explorers on Wednesday.

Alton was steered by Dylan Lahue’s 45. Other Redbirds to contribute to the scoring were Tysen Barton (48), Adam Stilts (49) and Chase Alford (49). Clayton Pilger (50), Tyler Hazelwood (54) and Aiden Keshner (54) also played for the Birds.

× Kolten Bauer 9-6-17 Marquette's Kolten Bauer discusses winning medalist honors vs. Alton at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course on Wednesday as well as the Explorers winning the dual.

× Ryan Geisler 9-6-17 Marquette head coach Ryan Geisler discusses Marquette's win over Alton on Wednesday in a dual at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.