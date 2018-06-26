BOYS GOLF: Junior success

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Marquette Catholic graduate Kolten Bauer was selected to play in the American Junior Golf Association Junior Championship July 16-19, sponsored by UHY LLC Certified Public Accountants.

Marquette Catholic graduate Kolten Bauer was picked as one of over 70 junior golfers from the country to play in an American Junior Golf Association international tournament July 16-19 at the Legends Country Club in Eureka, Mo.

The tournament is sponsored by UHY LLP Certified Public Accountants. It will also include international players representing Canada, the Phillippines, South Korea and Taiwan.

Bauer earned an exemption to the tournament by winning the UHY LLP CPA's Prep Preview in April at Normandie Golf Club in St. Louis.

“UHY LLP is proud to support an organization such as the AJGA that does so much for our youth, not only by conducting junior championships but also through their various charitable initiatives such as the Leadership Links and ACE Grant programs,” said Steve Wendling, a partner at UHY LLP. “We are excited to host these talented juniors competing for the UHY LLP CPA's Junior Championship.”

Bauer played with the Marquette golf program all four years. He became Marquette's fifth all-state medalist after finishing sixth in the Class 2A state tournament last fall.