BOYS GOLF: Marquette, Edwardsville come out on top in county tournament

WOOD RIVER – Ben Tyrrell brought home another Madison County golf championship on Thursday.

The Edwardsville senior won the large-school division title with 3-under par 69 at the county tournament on Thursday at Belk Park. It's the second year in a row Tyrrell placed first in the large-school division. He shot a 67 in last year's tournament.

Tyrrell also shared medalist honors with Marquette Catholic's Jack Patterson. Patterson also fired a 69 to win the small-school individual title.

Edwardsville won the large-school team title with a 296 and Marquette came out on top in the small-school division with a 302. With their victories in the boys tournament, the Tigers and Explorers completed the sweep of this year's county championships. Edwardsville and Marquette also won the girls county titles on Tuesday at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

Tyrrell, coming off a third-place finish in the Alton Tee-Off Classic with a 75 on Tuesday, shot eight birdies and seven pars. He fired five of his birdies in the front nine.

The Tigers won their second tournament in as many days. They also placed first in the Tee-Off Classic on Tuesday, shooting a 311.

Edwardsville had all six of its golfers earn medals. Jon Ratterman and Hunter James finished in a tie for second in the large-school division with a 75, Trevor Laub was fourth with a 77, Ian Bailey was seventh with an 80 and Tanner White came in eighth with an 82.

Patterson has placed in the top 10 in the three tournaments he has played in this week. He also came in ninth in the Hickory Stick Invitational at Belk Park on Monday and sixth in the Alton Tee-Off Classic.

Marquette's Kolten Bauer, who earned medalist honors in the Hickory Stick and the Tee-Off Classic, shot an even par 73 to finish in a tie for second with teammate Sam Cogan.

The Explorers won their first tournament of the season after placing second in the Hickory Stick and fourth in the Tee-Off Classic.

Jack Warren and William Roderfeld also earned medals for the Explorers in the small-school division. Warren placed fifth with an 87 and Roderfeld was eighth with a 91.

Roxana finished second in the small-school division with a 368. Scott Anderson finished fourth with an 83, Brandon Kelley placed sixth with an 88 and Matt Marcuzzo was seventh with an 89.

Civic Memorial placed third in the small-school division with a 399. Jacob Fromme (93) and Adam Flack (94) finished ninth and 10th, respectively, to earn medals for the Eagles.

Alton's Dylan Lahue and Granite City's Drew Wielgus came within a stroke of earning a medal in the large-school division. Both shot an 84. Granite City finished fourth with a 327 and Alton came in sixth with a 375.

East Alton-Wood River and Metro East Lutheran didn't finish with a team score in the small-school division.