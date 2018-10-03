BOYS GOLF: Marquette headed to sectionals again

The Marquette Catholic boys golf team advanced to sectional round for the fifth straight year after placing second out of eight teams with a 323 in the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Tuesday at the Links Golf Course in Jacksonville. Jacksonville won the team title with a 314.

It's also the second year in a row the Explorers finished second in regionals. A year ago, they were runner-up to Quincy Notre Dame in the Roxana Regional.

Eight other area individuals also punched their tickets to sectional competition. Five Granite City golfers – Bennett Smallie, Cameron Rubenacker, Brady Charbonnier, Sam Wielgus and Simon Maxfield – qualified for the Class 3A Edwardsville Sectional on Monday at Sunset Hills Country Club with their performances in Tuesday's O'Fallon Regional. A pair of Roxana golfers – Matt Marcuzzo and Christian Bertoletti – and East Alton-Wood River's Keegan Rigdon qualified for the Class 2A Carbondale Sectional on Monday at Hickory Ridge Golf Course with their efforts at the Jacksonville Regional.

Cogan was the Explorers' top finisher, placing second with a 73, one stroke behind medalist Brady Kaufmann of Jacksonville. William Roderfeld finished fifth with a 79 and Kolten Bauer came in eighth with an 80. Also for Marquette, Jack Warren shot a 91, Grant Heinz finished with a 98 and Nick Wooden shot a 104.

Marcuzzo shot an 84 to qualify for sectionals for the second year in a row. Bertoletti finished with an 92 and Ridgon fired an 94 and both of them will be making their first sectional appearances.

Roxana finished fifth with a 380 and EA-WR was seventh with a 412.

Smallie shot an 80, Rubenacker and Charbonnier each carded an 83, Wielgus fired an 85 and Maxfield finished with an 87 at the O'Fallon Regional, making it the fourth year in a row Granite City has at least one sectional qualifier. The Warriors finished fifth with a 331.

Alton and Civic Memorial's golf seasons came to an end as both teams didn't have any sectional qualifiers.

The Redbirds finished sixth with a 358 in the O'Fallon Regional. Clayton Pilger shot an 88, coming up one stroke short of qualifying for sectionals.

CM placed eighth with a 473 in the Jacksonville Regional. Nick Williams was the Eagles' top finisher with a 107.