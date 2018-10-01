BOYS GOLF: Marquette wins PSC crown

× Expand By Theo Tate FILE PHOTO — The Marquette boys golf team poses together at the Dick Gerber Invitational earlier in the 2018 season. On Friday, the Explorers carded a 312 to win the Prairie State Conference tournament and the league crown. Now they prepare for the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional on Tuesday.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers secured the Prairie State Conference crown on Friday at The Woodlands Golf Course in Alton.

Marquette occupied four of the top five individual spots on its way to carding a 312 to win the PSC Tournament by 45 strokes.

Senior Kolten Bauer garnered medalist honors, firing a 1-under-71. Fellow senior Sam Cogan was second in the tournament with a 76, while William Roderfeld finished third with an 80 and Jack Warren carded an 85.

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers also participated in the tournament, placing third with a 394. Joe Vassos paced the Oilers with a 95.

The field rounded out with Marquette, Father McGivney (357), EA-WR, Metro East Lutheran (415) and Mount Olive (455).

The Explorers and Oilers will be joined by Civic Memorial and Roxana at the Class 2A Jacksonville Regional at The Links Golf Course in Jacksonville to open the 2018 postseason on Tuesday.

