BOYS GOLF: Season gets underway for area teams

The area boys golf season officially started on Monday at the Hickory Stick Invitational at Belk Park Golf Course, hosted by the East Alton-Wood River Oilers.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers turned in the best finish out of the area teams, placing second out of 10 teams with 324. EA-WR was sixth with a 425 and CM came in ninth with 463.

Sam Cogan was the Explorers' top finisher, placing second with an 18-hole score of 75. Kolten Bauer, who won medalist honors last year, placed third with a 76. William Roderfield finished seventh with an 82.

Keelan Rigdon finished with a 90 to lead the Oilers. Nick Williams was the Eagles' top finisher with a 107.

Hillsboro won the team title with a 305.

The area boys golf season resumes at 1 p.m. today, with the Alton Redbirds hosting the Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. The Explorers and the Granite City Warriors also will be competing in the tournament.

Alton, Marquette, Granite City, Roxana, EA-WR and Civic Memorial will compete in the Madison County Tournament at Belk Park at 1 p.m. Thursday. Marquette is the defending champion in the small-school division.

The Explorers are looking to qualify for state as a team for the third time in four years. Last year, the Alton school had a pair of state qualifiers, including Bauer, who went on to finish in a tie for sixth to become the fifth all-state medalist in program history.

A year ago, Roxana had a pair of sectional qualifiers and Granite City had one.

CM has a new coach in Jay Waters, replacing Ty Laux.