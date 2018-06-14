BOYS GOLF: The Trailblazer

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Drew Wielgus announced that he will play golf at Lewis and Clark Community College next year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) mother Julie Wielgus, Drew Wielgus, father Mike Wielgus (back row) Granite City principal Daren DePew, boys golf coach Jeff Ridenour, LCCC men's golf coach Gerald Mozur and Granite City athletics director John Moad.

Eight months after turning in his best season of his high school golf career at Granite City, Drew Wielgus has finalized his college plans.

The GCHS senior announced on June 14 that he will play golf at Lewis and Clark Community College. Wielgus will join an LCCC team that competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II level and had one national qualifier in sophomore Alec Hilliard.

“I always wanted to stay closer to home,” Wielgus said. “My plan was always to hopefully go to a junior college and play either golf or baseball close to home. I'm really happy that it worked out because I was looking either SWIC or Lewis and Clark and Lewis and Clark is a better school.”

Wielgus turned in a strong senior season on the links for the Warriors last fall, qualifying for the Class 3A Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors and hitting his first hole-in-one at the Mascoutah Invitational. He played with the GCHS golf program all four years.