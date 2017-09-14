BOYS GOLF: Tigers beat Alton, Granite City in SWC triangular

The Edwardsville boys golf team is inching closer to another Southwestern Conference regular season championship.

The Tigers improved to 5-0 in SWC dual-match play after beating the Alton Redbirds and the Granite City Warriors in a conference triangular match on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course. Edwardsville shot a 148, followed by Granite City with a 176 and Alton with a 189.

The Tigers wrap up their conference season on Sept. 20 against O'Fallon as part of a triangular match with Triad at Oak Brook Golf Course. Last year, they finished 7-0 in league play.

EHS had five golfers shoot under 40 to turn in its best four-player score of the season. Seniors Ben Tyrrell and Tanner White shared medalist honors with a 36, senior Luke Verdun – the Tigers No. 8 golfer – finished with a 37 and Laub and Trevor Laub and Zach Trimpe each fired a 39 to complete the scoring.

Tyrrell had seven pars and a birdie on the par-5, No. 4 hole and White finished with five pars and two birdies.

Besides the Redbirds and Warriors, the Tigers also beat Belleville West, Belleville East and Collinsville in league play. Edwardsville shot a 154 in a triangular match against Belleville East and Collinsville on Tuesday at Clinton Hills Golf Course. The Tigers also shot a 154 in their conference-opening win over Belleville West on Sept. 6 at the Orchards Golf Course.

EHS played at Belk Park for the second time this season. The Tigers won the large-school division of the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 17 at the Wood River course.

The Tigers will competed in the Dragon Invitational on Saturday at Lick Creek Golf Course in Pekin.

Granite City improved to 2-2 with the loss to Edwardsville and the victory over Alton. Drew Wielgus finished with four pars and shot a 41 to lead the Warriors.

Also for Granite City, Cameron Rubenacker shot a 43, Bennett Smallie finished with a 45 and Sam Wielgus had a 47.

The Warriors, who are playing in their final season in the SWC, have Collinsville (Monday at Arlington Golf Course) and Belleville East (Tuesday at Clinton Hills) left in their conference schedule.

Granite City will be back in action at 1 p.m. Friday at the Panther Classic at Tamarack Golf Course.

Alton dropped to 2-3 in conference play with the losses to the Warriors and Tigers. The Redbirds wrap up their league season with matches against O'Fallon on Monday and Belleville West on Wednesday.

Dylan Lahue finished with two pars and shot a 44 and Aiden Keshner had a par on the No. 4 hole and finished with a 48 to lead the Redbirds.

Alton, Edwardsville and Granite City will compete in the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Sept. 26 at Belk Park.

× Ben Tyrrell 9 14 17 Edwardsville senior Ben Tyrrell makes a putt in the No. 9 hole against Granite City and Alton on Sept. 14 at Belk Park Golf Course. Tyrrell finished with a par on that hole and went on to shoot a 36.

× Adam Tyler 9 14 17 Edwardsville coach Adam Tyler discusses his team's performance against Granite City and Alton in a Southwestern Conference triangular match on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course. The Tigers shot a season-best 148 to win the match.

× Jeff Ridenour 9 14 17 Granite City coach Jeff Ridenour discusses his team's performance against Edwardsville and Alton on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course. The Warriors shot a 176 to finish second in the triangular.