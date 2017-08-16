BOYS GOLF: Tigers earn team title at Alton Tee Off Classic

ALTON — The Edwardsville Tigers grabbed the team title at the Alton Tee Off Classic on Tuesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, while Marquette Catholic’s Kolten Bauer nabbed individual honors.

The Tigers fired a 311 to outdistance second place Quincy (322) and third place Highland (322), led by three players under 80 on the day. The Blue Devils finished second off of their fifth score.

As for medalist, Bauer shot even at 72 to grab the top spot for the second straight day. Bauer also won medalist honors at the Hickory Stick Invite at Belk Park Golf Course on Monday to open the season, so two tournaments and two top finishes isn’t a bad way to start his junior campaign.

He edged second-place finisher Jimmie Patterson of Quincy (73) and third-place finisher Ben Tyrrell of Edwardsville (75).

Tyrrell led the Tigers who got their scoring from him, Tanner White (77), Ian Bailey (79) and Jon Ratterman (80). White finished seventh individually on the afternoon, while Bailey was 10th.

Marquette’s team score of 328 was good for fourth on the day. The Explorers got their scoring from Bauer, Jack Patterson (76), Sam Cogan (86) and Jack Warren (94).

Patterson’s day earned him sixth place individually.

Granite City carded a 348 on the afternoon. The Warriors were led by senior Drew Wielgus, who fired an 84. The rest of the scoring came from Cameron Rubenacker (87), Bennett Smallie (87) and Sam Wielgus (90).

Host Alton shot a 395 as a team. Senior Tysen Barton paced the Redbirds with a 96, while Dylan Lahue (98), Adam Stilts (100) and Aiden Keshner (101) also contributed to the score.

AHS and EHS both entered two teams on the day Tuesday.

Edwardsville’s B team had a stellar day, shooting a 343. Hunter James (81), Trevor Laub (81), Lucas Verdun (89) and Aaron Young (92) figured into the scoring for the Tigers’ second team.

Alton’s B squad carded a 441. Freshman Andrew Robertson (104), Chase Alford (109), Clayton Pilger (109) and Andrew Wilson (111) compiled the scoring.

There were 21 teams, including the second teams for the Redbirds and Tigers, along with three individuals from Jersey.

The team standings rounded out with EHS, Quincy, Highland, Marquette, O’Fallon (334), Belleville East (338), Althoff (339), Triad (340), Springfield (340), Centralia (341), Chatham Glenwood (342), Granite City, Columbia (352), Waterloo (374), Sacred Heart Griffin (374), Belleville West (387), Alton, Collinsville (396) and Jacksonville (428). The second teams for AHS and EHS didn’t figure into the team standings.

Alton, Edwardsville, Marquette and Granite City will all return to action at 1 p.m. Thursday as part of the Madison County Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

× Adam Tyler 8-15-17 Edwardsville boys golf head coach Adam Tyler discusses the Tigers win at the Alton Tee Off Classic on Tuesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.