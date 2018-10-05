BOYS SOCCER: Aiming for state

Photo by Dan Cruz photo by Dan Cruz photo by Theo Tate photo by Dan Cruz photo by Jeff Helmkamp photo by Dan Cruz

Alton's boys soccer team got to play its first home postseason match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field last year, when it played host to the Granite City Warriors in a Class 3A Edwardsville Regional quarterfinal.

Unfortunately for the Redbirds, they didn't pull off a victory in front of their home fans.

Granite City won 1-0 after outscoring Alton 6-5 in penalty kicks. A month before, the Redbirds beat the Warriors 4-0 at Granite City.

“That was rough,” Alton coach Nick Funk said. “The kids didn't take that too well, especially when you beat them pretty handily throughout the year. Offensively, we were all over Granite throughout the entire game. We just couldn't get it in the back of the net. But they remember it.”

The Redbirds will get another opportunity to give Funk his first postseason victory as Alton coach at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16, when they play the Quincy Blue Devils in a Class 3A Collinsville Regional semifinals. Alton, seeded sixth, lost to Quincy 5-2 on Sept. 1 at home.

“We're not afraid of them at all or anything like that,” said Funk, who took over the Alton program in '16. “I think we match up well and we have a chance. I'm pretty happy with the draw.”

Marquette Catholic, East Alton-Wood River, Civic Memorial, Roxana and Granite City also are setting their sights on a strong postseason.

The Explorers won a state title in Class 1A last year, defeating Monmouth-Roseville 4-3 in the finals. This year, Marquette will look to win another state title, this time in Class 2A. The Explorers' quest for the second straight state title begin at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, when they face either Civic Memorial or Gillespie in the Civic Memorial Regional semifinals.

Marquette is the top seed in the five-team regional.

“I can’t wait,” Marquette senior Chris Hartrich said. “Every guys’ goal on the team this year is to prove that we belong in 2A, especially coming off a state championship in 1A last year. People may not think we’re quality enough, but we got a No. 1 regional seed so we must be doing something right.”

CM (9-12) and Gillespie will square off in a quarterfinal match at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

East Alton-Wood River plays Greenville in the Class 1A Greenville Regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Oct. 9. The Oilers beat Greenville 5-1 at GCS Ballpark on Sept. 24.

Roxana (5-12) starts its postseason at 1 p.m. on Saturday, when it faces Lebanon in a Class 1A Breese Central Regional quarterfinal at Wood River Soccer Park.

Granite City will face Collinsville in the Class 3A Collinsville Regional semifinals at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Warriors (7-9-1) defeated the Kahoks 2-1 on Sept. 25.

Marquette, EA-WR and Alton headed into this week with winning records. The Explorers are 13-1-4, the Oilers are 12-7 and the Redbirds are 6-4-4.

Clayton handed Marquette its only loss in the CYC tournament on Sept. 29. The Explorers had ties against Collinsville, Edwardsville, Triad and Clayton.

“I think it says our program is strong and not just one year strong,” Marquette coach Joe Burchett said. “We’re growing and even our JV has had a tremendous year this year. We’re watching these young guys come up and thinking, ‘They can fit in our program.’ To make another deep run would be wonderful.”

EA-WR, which surpassed last year’s win total of 10, is led by Ethan Moore with 24 goals.

“Midfielders keep you in games, forwards are just supposed to score and that’s what (Ethan Moore) does,” EA-WR coach Mike Lawson said. “He’s a finisher, not a striker, not a forward. He’s probably one of less than three pure finishers in this entire St. Louis area. There are lots of good strikers and tactically strong players on the field, but he’s a lethal person up top.”

Alton's 2018 season started off on a good note as it won the Alton Round Robin Tournament by going 2-0-1, then it came back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Granite City 3-2 on Aug. 28. Last week, they won their first three matches of the CYC tournament before losing to Marquette 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Redbirds are aiming to finish with their third straight winning season. They were 10-9-2 last year and 14-6-2 the year before.

“We've been playing well throughout the season, so I'm excited to see what we can do down the stretch,” Funk said.