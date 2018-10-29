BOYS SOCCER: All-state Explorers

Soccer ball

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team turned in another strong season this fall, going 16-3-4 and reaching the Class 2A regional finals.

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association rewarded the Explorers for their successful season by selecting three players to the all-state team and one to the all-sectional squad.

Seniors Chris Hartrich, Stephen Hasse and Nick Hemann were Marquette's representatives on the 60-player all-state team. Junior Trenton Dietiker was named to the all-sectional team in Section 12, which represents schools from the Southwestern Illinois area.

Two other area players were named on the all-sectional team. They were East Alton-Wood River's Ethan Moore and Alton's Braden Schrimpf.

Alton's Joey Morrisey, Civic Memorial's Nic Vaughn and EA-WR's Devin Curtis were named on the honorable mention all-sectional team.

Hartrich, who earned all-sectional honors last year, was tied with Hasse for the team lead in goals with 19. Haase led the Explorers in assists with 21. Hemann, a goalkeeper, had 13 shutouts, gave up 18 goals and finished with 57 saves.

Dietiker finished with 14 goals and 10 assists to earn his first all-sectional award.

The Explorers went 13-0-4 in their first 17 matches. At one point, they had an eight-match wininng streak. Their season ended with a 3-2 loss to Columbia in the Class 2A Civic Memorial Regional finals.

Moore earned an all-sectional spot after scoring 51 goals. Curtis finished a distant second for the Oilers in goals with 11, but led the team in assists with 23.

Morrisey, a senior, and Schrimpf, a junior, earned their first all-sectional awards in their high school soccer careers.

Vaughn finished with 16 goals and 16 assists to receive his first all-sectional award.