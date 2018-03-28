BOYS SOCCER: Blaze of glory

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton senior Hunter Dill signs to play soccer at Lewis and Clark Community College on March 27 at the AHS Conference Room. Dill is flanked by his mother Sherry (left) and father Ken (right).

The Lewis and Clark Community College men's soccer team will add another Alton High player to its roster in the 2018 fall season.

Senior Hunter Dill announced on March 27 that he will play for the Godfrey school next fall. He will join a LCCC squad that finished 12-5-1 last season.

“I felt it was the best way to go,” Dill said. “They have a good soccer team.”

TheTrailblazers will have three Alton players on their team in the 2018 season. Skylar Funk and C.J. Nasello, who graduated from Alton in '17, wrapped up their freshman seasons at LCCC last fall.

Dill was coming off a strong senior season for the Redbirds last fall. He earned third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors at goalkeeper and helped Alton finish 10-9-2.

“Hunter was one of those kids you never really had to tell what to do,” Alton coach Nick Funk said. “He asks all of the right questions. Sometimes you don't want that from kids, but Hunter was really good about that. He always trying to learn the game and study it and make himself better.”