BOYS SOCCER: Burchett earns coach of the year award

Marquette Catholic boys soccer coach Joe Burchett was named the 2017 United Soccer Coaches Central Region Private/Parochial High School Boys Coach of the Year.

Burchett received the award at the annual High School Coaches Breakfast on Jan. 20 as part of the 71st annual United Soccer Coaches convention at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Philadelphia.

Burchett coached the Explorers to a Class 1A state championship in his first season as head coach last fall. Marquette finished with a 17-6-3 record after beating Monmouth-Roseville in overtime in the title game on Oct. 28.

Burchett replaced Jeremy Sanfilippo as Marquette coach after working as assistant the year before. He coached the Althoff boys soccer team from 2013-2015.