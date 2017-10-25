BOYS SOCCER: Collinsville charges back to shock E’ville

O’FALLON — Soccer can be cruel, and on Tuesday night the sport showed its ugly side to the Edwardsville Tigers.

The Tigers lost 3-1 to the Collinsville Kahoks after dominating most of the play in the Class 3A Rock Island Sectional semifinal match played at O'Fallon Township High School.

With the loss, EHS closes the campaign at 16-2-4, while the Kahoks improved to 17-7 and advance to meet Normal Community at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional finals in Rock Island. Normal (17-5-3) won its semifinal game against Joliet 5-0 to advance to the finals.

Edwardsville went into the half holding onto a 1-0 lead thanks to well-placed free kick by junior Ethan Miracle in the 35th minute, but Collinsville fought off the Tiger onslaught in the second half, managing three goals in the process to steal the win.

With 11 minutes remaining in the second half, with the score tied 1-1, Collinsville junior Logan Whitehead scored what would be the game-winning goal. He got in behind the Tiger defense and jumped on a ball lobbed by Zane Baker, took a touch around Edwardsville keeper Michael Hoelting and put the ball in an open net.

Prior to Whitehead's goal, Edwardsville had spent almost the entire half keeping sustained pressure on the Kahoks in their end.

After the Kahoks tied the game early in the second on a Donovan Scott-Glass goal that was headed in off a corner kick by Luke Liljegren, the Tigers took over control of the game, firing six shots on goal. They didn’t allow Collinsville to control the ball past midfield for most of the half.

Less than 10 minutes after the Kahoks first goal, Edwardsville's Alec Mills ran down a loose ball along the sideline, beating a defender to it, and centered a perfect pass to teammate Josh Reed, who dribbled in on goal but could not beat goalie Austin Gavlick with the shot.

The Tigers kept up the pressure. In the 65th minute, Jakob Doyle one-touched a nice ball along the sideline to Reed, who dribbled the ball deep into the Collinsville corner before centering a pass to Cooper Nolan on the far side. Unfortunately with two defenders all over him Nolan was unable to corral the ball and get a decent shot on net.

Later, at 16 minutes, EHS’ Kyle Wright and Bayne Noll broke in on a two-on-two rush, but after receiving a pass from Wright, Noll's shot ricocheted off a defender and out of bounds.

Two minutes later, Wright got another chance as he had time at the top of the box to set up a shot, but again could not get it on goal.

Perhaps the Tigers’ best chance came a minute later, as Noll came rushing after a 50-50 ball in air with Gavlick coming out to pressure. Noll was able to head the ball over the goalie before colliding with him, but the ball trickled just wide of the net.

Edwardsville was awarded a free kick, but did not convert. Gavlick was issued a red card and ejected on the play, forcing the Kahoks to play a man down.

Visibly disheartened by the lost opportunities, the Tigers took their foot off the gas for a second, only to see Collinsville take over on the field and the scoreboard two minutes later.

The final two Kahok goals were scored just two minutes apart from one another. After Whitehead's goal, Trey Przybysz brought down a long pass from centerfield that Michael Hoelting came out to corral. Przybysz was able to beat him to the ball and fired shot into the empty net for an insurance goal.

Collinsville’s win avenged a 3-0 loss to Edwardsville in Southwestern Conference play on Sept. 12 at CHS. Tuesday marked the first loss to a SWC opponent for the Tigers in 2017, who were 5-0-1 in SWC play and also defeated Alton in early season tournament play and Granite City and Belleville West in regional action.

× Mark Heiderscheid 10-24-17 Edwardsville head coach Mark Heiderscheid discusses the Tigers' season coming to an end with a 3-1 loss to Collinsville in the 3A Rock Island Sectional semifinals on Tuesday in O'Fallon.

× Rob Lugge 10-24-17 Rob Lugge, coach of the Kahoks, talks about forging a comeback to beat Edwardsville 3-1 in the 3A Rock Island Sectional semifinals on Tuesday in O'Fallon.