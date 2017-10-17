BOYS SOCCER: E’ville tops Granite City 2-0, advances to regional finals

EDWARDSVILLE — The Granite City Warriors saw their season end the same way it began, getting blanked by the Edwardsville Tigers.

Edwardsville shutout the Warriors 2-0 behind a pair of goals from senior Bayne Noll on Tuesday in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinals. The Tigers will meet Belleville West at 10 a.m. Saturday in the regional title tilt. The Maroons defeated the O’Fallon Panthers 3-2 on penalty kicks in the second semifinal game at the District 7 Sports Complex on Tuesday.

With the win Tuesday, EHS improves to 15-1-3, while the Warriors saw their season come to a close at 2-15-1.

The Tigers picked up their 14th shutout of the season with the win over GCHS. One of those shutouts was a 4-0 victory over Granite City on Aug. 24, the season opener for the Warriors.

Granite City was coming off a motivating 1-0 win over the Alton Redbirds in PKs on Oct. 15 at AHS in the regional play-in game, but couldn’t keep the mojo working against the talented Tigers.

Edwardsville broke the scoreless tie in the 14th minute when Noll scored his first of two goals on the day. Noll juked a GCHS defender and deflected a shot off of goalie Ymaury Escarene and into the back of the net.

That’s the way it stayed until the 44th minute when Noll struck again. This time he took a nice feed from Kyle Wright and buried it high into the net on the near post.

The Tigers controlled the tempo of the game and the time of possession. They outshot the Warriors 13-1 and beat them on corners 7-2.

EHS is getting healthy on defense, too. Daniel Hentz and Kadin Lieberman had missed time due to injury and have been back in the lineup and there’s a good chance Zach Timmerman will return for some minutes on Saturday in the regional finals.

Edwardsville will have its work cut out against the Maroons on Saturday. The two teams met on Oct. 10 at the District 7 Sports Complex with the Tigers edging them 2-1 to secure a Southwestern Conference championship.

As for GCHS on Tuesday, its lone shot and two corners came in the final minutes of the game. Four seniors saw their careers come to an end for the Warriors with the loss. Jonah Benitez, Zach Medlin, Austin Mollet and Jose Rios will all graduate from the program.

If Edwardsville wins on Saturday it will advance to the Rock Island Sectional semifinals which will be played somewhere in the Metro East on Oct. 24. The Tigers will be looking for their fifth regional title in the last six years. They lost 2-1 to Collinsville in the Granite City Regional finals last season.

× Bayne Noll 10-17-17 Edwardsville's Bayne Noll discusses his two-goal game in a 2-0 win over Granite City in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinals on Tuesday.

× Mark Heiderscheid 10-17-17 EHS head coach Mark Heiderscheid discusses the Tigers' 2-0 win over Granite City on Tuesday and the team getting healthy as it heads into the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional finals on Saturday.