BOYS SOCCER: EHS and Marquette end in scoreless stalemate

ALTON — For the second straight game the Edwardsville Tigers visited Alton and ended a game in a 0-0 tie.

After playing to a scoreless stalemate at Alton High School on Tuesday, EHS went to Gordon Moore Park and left with the same result against the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Thursday.

Despite collecting 17 corners against Marquette and outshooting the Explorers 14-4, the Tigers couldn’t find a way to finish.

EHS is now 11-1-4 on the season, while MCHS is 8-6-3.

Marquette goalie Nick Hemann picked up 12 saves to earn the shutout. It was the sixth shutout of the season for the Explorers, who also had their second scoreless tie. They also finished in a scoreless stalemate vs. Granite City on Sept. 11.

Alex Kehrer recorded the shutout for Edwardsville, which was its 11th of the season and third straight. It also marked the third scoreless tie of the season for EHS. The Tigers also ended in a 0-0 draw with Chaminade to open the season on Aug. 22.

Edwardsville has now played 263 minutes without allowing a goal. The last time the Tigers were scored upon was the 77th minute of a 3-1 win over Normal West on Sept. 16.

It’s also been 216 minutes since they scored a goal. Kyle Wright scored the last Edwardsville goal in a 1-0 win over Normal Community on Sept. 23.

EHS had some early chances on Thursday, including a shot by Wright in the fourth minute, but Hemann corralled the save.

Marquette had its best chance in the 36th minute when Trenton Dietiker found himself in front of the Edwardsville goal, but his attempt sailed over the top of the crossbar.

The Tigers had their best chance in the 51st minute when senior forward Alec Mills got a shot off right in front off of one of EHS’ many corners. It headed for the near post, but Hemann gobbled it up to keep it scoreless.

In the 67th minute of the game Marquette looked to have a great chance, but Aaron Boulch was whistled offsides as he got behind the Edwardsville defense.

Cooper Nolan of the Tigers took a shot just wide in the 79th minute. It led to the first of three EHS corners to no avail as time was running out. Hemann smothered a loose ball out of a scrum in front as the final seconds ticked off the clock to keep it scoreless.

The Tigers were still without three of their main defenders. Daniel Hentz was held out of the game after being cleared of a concussion, while Zach Timmerman and Kadin Lieberman remained sidelined, too.

Timmerman is out with a knee injury, which could keep him out the next four weeks, while Lieberman is still day-to-day with a calf injury.

Marquette is playing without one of its captains, Noah Fahnestock, who is out for the season after suffering a broken collarbone.

The Tigers return to action at 12:30 p.m. Saturday vs. St. Mary’s at the District 7 Sports Complex. The Explorers are idle until 5 p.m. on Monday when they travel to Althoff.

Marquette could possibly see the Crusaders in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional finals if both teams advance that far.

The Explorers have three regular season games remaining before playing host to the Marquette Regional. They will face the winner between Metro East Lutheran and Lebanon at 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at Gordon Moore Park to begin the postseason.

× Nick Hemann 9-28-17 Marquette goalie Nick Hemann discusses the Explorers' scoreless tie with Edwardsville on Thursday at Gordon Moore Park.

× Joe Burchett 9-28-17 Marquette head coach Joe Burchett discusses the scoreless tie between the Explorers and Edwardsville Tigers on Thursday.