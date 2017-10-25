BOYS SOCCER: Explorers headed to state tournament

RAYMOND – The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team had a happy 1-hour bus ride back home on Tuesday night.

The Explorers clinched a berth to this weekend's Class 1A state tournament after coming from behind to beat the Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones 4-1 in the Lincolnwood Super-Sectional at Raymond Park.

Marquette advances to play Acero/Garcia at 5 p.m. Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The Alton school is guaranteed to bring home its second state trophy in school history. The Explorers won a Class 1A state title in 2012.

Acero/Garcia, a charter school in Chicago, advanced to state by beating Manteno 1-0 in the Lincoln-Way East Super-Sectional on Tuesday.

St. Edward and Monmouth-Roseville will join Marquette and Acero/Garcia at state after winning their super-sectional titles on Tuesday. The two schools will square off in the other state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

The third-place match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by the championship match at 5 p.m.

Marquette improved to 15-6-3 and won its seventh straight match. The Explorers survived the chilly conditions and the absence of Aaron Boulch to advance to the state tournament for the second time in program history.

Temperatures were in the mid-40s when the match began at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond Park, located 40 minutes south of Springfield.

Boulch, the Explorers' leading scorer with 18 goals, didn't play on Tuesday because he received a red card in the Freeburg Sectional championship match against Althoff on Friday. Boulch will return in Friday's match against Acero/Garcia.

Sacred Heart-Griffin ended its season at 12-14. The Springfield school advanced to the super-sectional round after beating Beardstown 3-2 in the Meridian Sectional on Saturday.

The Cyclones, who came into Tuesday with a five-match winning streak, took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Patrick Hoyle with 16:43 left in the first half.

Marquette fired seven shots on goal before it got goals from Brett Terry and Chris Hartrich within a 30-second span late in the half.

With 2:59 left, Terry received a pass from Hartrich and scored on a header to tie the match at 1-1. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Hartrich broke the tie with a goal with 2:29 to go in the half. It was his seventh goal of the postseason and his 11th overall. He scored four goals in last week's Freeburg Sectional.

The Explorers got goals from seniors Noah Fahnestock and Jiggy Velloff in the second half.

Fahnestock, who was out for five weeks due to a broken collarbone, returned on Tuesday and scored his eighth goal of the season with 13:13 to go in the match to extend Marquette's lead to 3-1. Hartrich was credited with the assist.

Velloff scored his fourth goal of the season with 5:30 to go to boost the Explorers' lead to 4-1.

Marquette advanced to super-sectionals by edging Althoff 2-1 in the Freeburg Sectional championship match. The week before, the Explorers beat Father McGivney 4-1 in the Marquette Regional title match at Gordon Moore Park.

Marquette hasn't lost a match since Sept. 27, when it fell 1-0 to Columbia in Alton.

× Marquette soccer wins super-sectional 10 24 17 The Marquette boys soccer team receives the super-sectional plaque after beating Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-1 in the Class 1A Lincolnwood Super-Sectional on Tuesday.

× Joe Burchett 10 24 17 Marquette Catholic boys soccer coach Joe Burchett discusses his team's performance in the 4-1 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 1A Lincolnwood Super-Sectional on Tuesday that clinched the Explorers a trip to state.

× Noah Fahnestock 10 24 17 Marquette Catholic senior Noah Fahnestock discusses his team's 4-1 victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 1A Lincolnwood Super-Sectional that clinched the Explorers a state tournament berth. Fahnestock scored a goal in the second half.