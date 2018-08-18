BOYS SOCCER: Explorers look to repeat

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette boys soccer team poses with its Class 1A Freeburg Sectional championship plaque in '17.

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team celebrated its second state title in program history last fall, defeating Monmouth-Roseville 4-3 in the Class 1A state championship match at East Peoria.

The Explorers' quest for their second straight state title begin on Tuesday with a home match against the Triad Knights. Marquette has moved up to 2A this fall.

The area boys soccer season officially begins on Monday with Civic Memorial and Roxana squaring off at 6 p.m. at Civic Memorial, East Alton-Wood River playing Carlinville at Wood River Soccer Park and Granite City heading to Freeburg to play the Midgets at 8 p.m. In the opening match of the Metro Cup.

Alton starts its season on Friday at the Alton Round Robin Tournament.

Out of the six area schools, Marquette was the only team to win postseason titles last year. The Explorers won regional, sectional and super-sectional titles en route to their first state title since 2013. They finished at 17-6-3.

Alton was the other area school to finish with a winning season. The Redbirds finished 10-9-2 after losing to Granite City in Class 3A quarterfinal match.