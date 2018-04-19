BOYS SOCCER: Leave it to the Beavers

Jayden Serafini recently announced that he will continue his soccer career at Blackburn College, a Division III school in Carlinville, for the 2018 fall season.

The Civic Memorial senior will join a Blackburn program that went 8-11 last year, its second straight losing season.

The Beavers are coached by Rob Steinkuehler. He has been coaching the program since 2014.

Serafini was one of the Eagles' top scorers last fall with nine goals. He scored two against Staunton on Aug. 29.

The senior also played with the CM boys basketball team this winter. He helped the Eagles finish with 18 wins.