BOYS SOCCER: Marquette cruises by MELHS to regional finals

ALTON — Steady rain couldn’t dampen the day for the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Tuesday.

The Explorers ran past the Metro East Lutheran Knights 8-1 in the Class 1A Marquette Regional semifinals at Gordon Moore Park. Next on the docket is Father McGivney at 4 p.m. Friday at Moore Park. The Griffins beat East Alton-Wood River 3-1 in the other semifinal game Tuesday.

With the win Marquette is now 11-6-3. MELHS ended its season at 6-15.

Junior Chris Hartrich was the catalyst for the Explorers, dishing out four assists on the afternoon and scoring one goal. Aaron Boulch was one of the benefactors of Hartrich’s playmaking, posting a hat trick in the win.

Marquette started strong, scoring in the fifth minute when Boulch took a slick feed through the middle from Hartrich and buried it in the lower right corner of the goal to make it 1-0.

Trenton Dietiker joined the fun in the 11th minute when Hartrich made another nifty feed through the middle that he finished off to make it 2-0.

Boulch had a good look in the 23rd minute, booming a kick from 20 yards out that clanged off the right post. That’s when the rain began to come down steadily, neutralizing the speed of the Explorers.

The Knights were able to take advantage when forward Logan McDaniel skied their first shot of the game from 30 yards out in the 33rd minute. The ball aired over Marquette goalie Nick Hemann and rolled down the back of the net to slice the deficit to 2-1.

That was all Metro could muster though. The Explorers were able to score twice more in the rain before the break to make it 4-1.

Boulch scored on a cross by Hartrich in the 37th minute and then found pay dirt again in the 38th minute on a pass from Dietiker and lined it into the net.

With the rain stopping for the second half, Marquette was able to speed it back up. Hartrich finally got his goal in the 47th minute on Dietiker’s second assist of the match.

Hartrich then assisted on Ben Moehn’s score in the 52nd minute. Justin Atkinson and Will Dixon took care of the rest of the offense.

Atkinson scored in the 61st minute on a dish from Dixon and Dixon tickled the twine in the 62nd minute on a pass from Atkinson.

The final goal set the mercy rule into effect, as the time was cut from 18 minutes to 9 minutes and the Explorers ran out the clock for the win.

MELHS goalie Christian Brown had a nice effort, making 12 saves in the loss. Marquette’s Nick Hemann earned the win in goal, while Joe Guehlstorf played the final 10 minutes.

The Explorers outshot the Knights 30-1 and won on corners 3-1.

Marquette will be looking for its first regional crown since 2015 on Friday. In ‘15 the Explorers reached the Class 2A Columbia Sectional finals, losing to eventual state champion Waterloo.

× Joe Burchett 10-10-17 Marquette head coach Joe Burchett discusses dealing with the rain to open the 1A Marquette Regional and moving onto the title game with an 8-1 win over MELHS on Tuesday.

× Chris Hartrich 10-10-17 Marquette's Chris Hartrich discusses dishing out 4 assists and scoring a goal in an 8-1 win over MELHS in the 1A Marquette Regional semifinals on Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park.