BOYS SOCCER: Marquette, Granite City finish in scoreless draw

Two days after picking up his first victory as Granite City head boys soccer coach, Ryan Reeves got his first tie on Monday.

The Warriors finished in a 0-0 tie with the Marquette Catholic Explorers after 80 minutes of regulation at Gene Baker Field. Granite City picked up its first shutout of the season, while the Explorers recorded their fifth.

The Warriors were coming off their first win of the season on Saturday, a 2-1 victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin in Springfield, after losing their first seven matches. With the tie on Monday, Granite City is 1-7-1.

Marquette picked up its second tie in three days. The Alton school tied Belleville West 1-1 on Saturday at Gordon Moore Park.

The Explorers are now 5-2-2 and will play Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park.

Granite City, which was shut out for the sixth time this season, will play at CBC at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Reeves replaced Kenny Jackson as GCHS coach this fall. The Warriors were outscored 25-4 in their first seven matches before pulling off the 2-1 win over SH-G. It's the second year in a row Granite City beat the Cyclones.

On Monday, senior Austin Mollett had a chance to give the Warriors a victory as he attempted a breakaway goal in the final seconds of the match, but his shot went wide left.

Granite City got another solid effort from junior goalkeeper Braden Dickerson. He made several key saves, including one with 1:20 left, when he knocked away a shot from Trenton Dietiker with one hand. He also saved a 25-yard free kick from Noah Fahnestock with 24:30 left in the second half.

Marquette played its third straight match against a Southwestern Conference opponent. The Explorers beat Belleville East 2-1 on Sept. 6 before picking up ties against Belleville West and Granite City. They will play at Collinsville on Saturday and Edwardsville on Sept. 28.

Nick Hemann recorded the shutout in goal for Marquette, which also had shutouts against Harrisburg, Greenville, Carlyle and Lebanon.

The Explorers also have a new coach in Joe Burchett. He replaced Jeremy Sanfilippo in February and he takes over a team that finished 12-7-2 last year.

