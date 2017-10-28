BOYS SOCCER: One more to go

The Marquette Catholic Explorers defeated Chicago Acero/Garcia 5-0 on Friday in the Class 1A state semifinals to punch their ticket to the championship game.

All of Marquette’s scoring came in the second half as it improved to 16-6-3 with the win. It was the Explorers’ eighth consecutive victory.

They now meet Monmouth-Roseville (21-3-3) in the finals at 5 p.m. Saturday after it blanked Elgin St. Edwards 2-0 in the other semifinal game Friday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. St. Edwards and Acero/Garcia face off at 3 p.m. Saturday in the third-place match.

Trenton Dietiker got Marquette on the board Friday in the 44th minute on a dish from Aaron Boulch after a scoreless first half. It opened the floodgates for the Explorers.

Chris Hartrich joined the fun with unassisted goals in the 49th and 52nd minutes. Then Noah Fahnestock fed Boulch on a score in the 55th minute and Boulch returned the favor 41 seconds later assisting Fahnestock’s goal.

Now Marquette looks for its second state championship in school history. The Explorers won the Class 1A state title under Jeremy Sanfilippo in 2012.

Joe Burchett will look to join Sanfilippo on leading Marquette to the promise land in his first season as head coach on Saturday.