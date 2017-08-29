BOYS SOCCER: Redbirds soar past Warriors in SWC opener

GRANITE CITY – The Alton Redbirds are off to another strong start in Nick Funk's second year as coach.

The Redbirds improved to 4-1 after cruising to a 4-0 win over the Granite City Warriors in their Southwestern Conference opener at Gene Baker Field.

Alton bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Edwardsville in the Alton Round Robin Tournament on Saturday. The Redbirds had wins over Sacred Heart-Griffin, Murphysboro and Dunlap in their first 3 matches before losing to the Tigers.

On Tuesday, Alton picked up its third shutout of the season. Senior Myles Marfell picked up the shutout in goal. The Redbirds outshot the Warriors 12-0.

The Warriors dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play. They were shut out for the second time this season.

Granite City started its season on Aug. 24 with a 4-0 loss to Edwardsville. Two days later, the Warriors fell to Rochester 5-3 in their home opener.

GCHS, which has a new coach in Ryan Reeves this season, will play another home match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Triad. The Warriors also have a road match against Springfield on Saturday.

Junior Blake Dunse scored with 36 seconds left in the first half to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead.

Junior Joe Morrissey scored a pair of goals within a three-minute span in the second half to extend Alton's lead to 3-0. He scored on a header with 33 minutes left and netted his second goal with 30 minutes remaining.

Junior Lucas Admire rounded out the scoring with a goal with 19:38 to go in the match.

A year ago, the Redbirds won their first 4 matches en route to a winning season in Funk's first year as coach. They finished 14-6-2 after losing to Collinsville in the Class 3A Granite City Regional.

Alton lost 17 players to graduation, but has returning players such as seniors Colin Lombardi, Levi Davis and Sam VanVoorhis and junior Sam Stutz.

The Redbirds began their season on Aug. 23 with a 4-1 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin. They beat Murphysboro 6-0 on Aug. 25 in the first match of Alton tournament and knocked off Dunlap 1-0 a day later.

The Redbirds beat the Warriors for the second year in a row. They won 2-1 in last year's meeting at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Alton returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against the Quincy Blue Devils. Last year, the Redbirds lost 3-1 to Quincy for their first loss of the season after winning their first four contests.