BOYS SOCCER: Fit to be tied

GODFREY – A month ago, the Edwardsville Tigers beat the Alton Redbirds 2-0 at Piasa Motor Fuels Field to win the Alton Round Robin Tournament championship.

When the two teams squared off again on Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference match at the AHS soccer field, the Redbirds made sure they weren't going to lose to the Tigers again.

The two teams finished in a scoreless tie after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, making it the second year in a row EHS and AHS finished in a scoreless draw in conference play. The Tigers and Redbirds finished in a 0-0 tie in last year's contest at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Edwardsville is now 11-1-2 overall and 4-0-1 in Southwestern Conference play. The Tigers can still win the league championship with a victory over the Belleville West Maroons in their regular season finale on Oct. 10 at home.

The Tigers, who finished second to Collinsville in last year's conference standings with a 4-0-2 mark, had wins over O'Fallon, Belleville East, Granite City and Collinsville in conference play.

Alton is 9-5-2 and 1-2-1 in SWC play. The Redbirds were coming off a 2-1-1 showing at the CYC Tournament last week.

Alton, which finished fourth at 3-2-1 in the SWC in '16, beat Granite City 4-0 on Aug. 29 for its only conference win and lost matches to O'Fallon and Belleville East. The Redbirds have Belleville West (Oct. 3) and Collinsville (Oct. 12).

Hunter Dill recorded the shutout in goal for Alton. He made several key saves, including one in the 38th minute, when he stopped a shot by Bayne Noll.

The Redbirds picked up their sixth shutout of the season. They were blanked for the second straight match and for the fourth time this year.

Alton will return to action at 5:45 p.m. Monday against the Jersey Panthers at Piasa Motor Fuels Field. The Redbirds celebrate senior night in that match. Dill, Solomon Blackmon, Ethan Kercher, Levi Davis, Orron Lee, Troy Lockhart, Colin Lombardi, Myles Marfell and Sam VanVoorhis make up the senior class.

The Tigers return to Alton at 5 p.m. Thursday, when they play the Marquette Catholic Explorers at Gordon Moore Park.

Edwardsville picked up its 10th shutout of the season on Tuesday. The Tigers were blanked for just the second time this season. They started their season on Aug. 22 with a scoreless tie with Chaminade.

Michael Hoelting recorded the shutout in goal for EHS.

