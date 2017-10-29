BOYS SOCCER: State champs!

EAST PEORIA — Marquette Catholic junior defender Kwame Ngwa has a powerful leg.

Ngwa works on free kicks in practice with impressive results, so when the Explorers earned a free kick in the final minute of overtime of the Class 1A state championship on Saturday, senior captain Noah Fahnestock chose him to take it.

Ngwa lined up and sizzled a line drive past the wall of Monmouth-Roseville defenders, slamming it into the back of the net. It gave Marquette a 4-3 lead with 1:09 to play in the second 10-minute OT period and it held up. The Explorers are state champs.

Marquette won the second state championship in school history by defeating Monmouth-Roseville 4-3 at Corwin “Cornie” Clatt Field inside the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The Explorers last won a state crown in 2012 in Class 1A, their only other state tournament appearance. Jeremy Sanfilippo was head coach for that title, but after he resigned following the 2016 season, Joe Burchett took over the program and achieved the ultimate goal in his first season at the helm of the program.

There was plenty of drama on Saturday, starting with Aaron Boulch’s shot off of the crossbar in the 13th minute of the game. It was the first scoring chance of the night for Marquette. There weren’t many chances early and the Titans took advantage first.

Monmouth-Roseville grabbed a 1-0 lead on a score by Grego Massengo in the 35th minute on a feed from Robert Lian on a cross pass in front of the Explorers’ net. That’s the way it stayed entering the break.

Marquette finally got on the board in the 45th minute when Boulch grabbed a rebound and pounded it in to tie it 1-1.

The Titans scored again in the 56th minute to take a 2-1 lead, but the Explorers answered to retie it.

In the 62nd minute Chris Hartrich was tackled inside the box, earning a penalty kick and converted on it. He struck his shot into the bottom corner of the net past diving Titans’ goalie Edgar Mora Sanchez to knot it at 2-2.

That is the way it remained at the end of regulation, forcing overtime.

There are no golden goals in IHSA playoff soccer, meaning there were two 10 minute overtime periods to decide the winner. If the score remained tied at the end of those periods the game would have to be decided on penalty kicks, but it didn’t make it that far.

It was another PK steering Marquette to its first lead in overtime. Boulch was taken down inside the box to earn an opportunity. This time Fahnestock took the shot and scored. It deflected off the post, then bounced off the body of Mora Sanchez for a goal to give the Explorers a 3-2 edge.

Marquette had no PKs on the season prior to the two on Saturday.

But just as it looked like the Explorers had control, Monmouth-Roseville responded. Lian raced through the middle of the Marquette defense and booted a goal past Nick Hemann in the 88th minute, tying the match once again at 3-3.

The score remained tied until late into the second OT, but a mistake by the Titans led to the Explorers’ ultimate success. Mora Sanchez came out to grab a harmless bouncing ball, but he stepped out of the box before touching it and was charged with a hand ball.

The call gave Marquette the free kick right in front of the goal and set up Ngwa’s heroics in the 99th minute.

With the state championship victory the Explorers closed the season with a 17-6-3 record. They ended the season on a 9-game winning streak. Monmouth-Roseville finished with a 21-4-3 mark.

The Class 1A third place contest went to Elgin St. Edwards, who bested Chicago Acero/Garcia 4-1.

A ceremony to celebrate Marquette’s state title will be conducted at MCHS at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

× Kwame Ngwa 10-28-17 Marquette's Kwame Ngwa discusses his goal off of a free kick in the 99th minute to lead the Explorers to a 4-3 win over Monmouth-Roseville for the Class 1A state championship.