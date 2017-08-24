BOYS SOCCER: Tigers blank Warriors in SWC opener

EDWARDSVILLE – After starting their season on Tuesday with a scoreless tie with Chaminade, the Edwardsville Tigers made sure they weren't going to be blanked again when they faced the Granite City Warriors in their Southwestern Conference opener on Thursday at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Senior Alex Mills and junior Ethan Miracle each scored two goals – all of them came in the second half – to lift Edwardsville to a 4-0 win over Granite City.

The Tigers (1-0-1) also spoiled the Granite City coaching debut of Ryan Reeves. The Warriors played their first match on Thursday.

Granite City and Edwardsville were scoreless at halftime.

Mills is the top returning scorer from last year's team that finished 14-2-5. He scored nine goals, one of them was against Granite City in the Class 4A Granite City Regional.

On Thursday, the EHS senior gave his team a 1-0 lead with 26 minutes, 40 seconds left in the second half after receiving a pass from junior Josh Reed and kicked the ball past GCHS goalkeeper Braden Dickerson.

Miracle scored his first varsity goal with 11:42 remaining in the match.

Mills scored his second goal with 1:09 left and Miracle followed with his second goal with 7.7 seconds to go.

Dickerson turned in a strong effort in the losing cause, making 11 saves. With 18 minutes left in the first half, he stopped a shot from Mills. He also made a save on a corner kick with just three minutes into the second half.

Dickerson returns for his second year as Granite City goalkeeper. Last year, he played nine matches and finished with a 3-2 record.

The Tigers will play Dunlap at 6 p.m. Friday in their first game of the Alton Redbird Round Robin Tournament. They play two games on Saturday – Murphysboro at 11:30 a.m. And Alton at 5:30 p.m.

The Warriors, who finished 5-10-6 last year, will play Rochester at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be a reception celebrating the 50th season of Granite City soccer before the match.