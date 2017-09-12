BOYS SOCCER: Tigers strike late, top Kahoks 3-0

COLLINSVILLE — It took awhile for the Edwardsville Tigers to hit pay dirt on Tuesday at Kahok Stadium, but once they did it came quickly.

The Tigers notched three goals in the final four minutes of the game to dismiss the host Collinsville Kahoks 3-0 in Southwestern Conference play. With the win Edwardsville improved to 9-1-2 overall and 4-0 on the league slate. Collinsville dipped to 5-5 and 2-1 with the loss. The Tiger win avenges a 2-1 loss to the Kahoks on penalty kicks in the Class 3A Granite City Regional finals to end their 2016 season.

It was a scoreless stalemate until the 76th minute when EHS’ Alec Mills accepted a feed from Kyle Wright in front of the Kahok goal and rocketed a shot past goalie Austin Gavlick into the bottom corner of the net.

Ethan Miracle followed it up with a goal a minute later. Edwardsville rushed into Collinsville territory and got a shot off, which a Kahok defender deflected back toward Gavlick. As he knocked it down, Miracle was there to pound in the rebound.

Bayne Noll joined the fun in the 79th minute when he dribbled through a few Kahok defenders and rifled a line drive past Gavlick to cap off the timely trifecta of scoring for the Tigers.

EHS had fits getting the ball past Gavlick until the end of the game. The CHS goalie made some tremendous stops earlier in the game.

In the 19th minute of the game Noll and Wright pounded back-to-back shots on Gavlick, who made consecutive saves. Wright followed Noll’s shot and fired the rebound back on goal to no avail.

Nick Noel dribbled in with an opportunity in the 31st minute, but again Gavlick was there to thwart the threat.

In the final minute of the opening half the Tigers had a good attempt, but were whistled offsides to send it into the break scoreless.

Josh Reed fed Wright in front of the goal in the 45th minute, but Gavlick corralled another save.

Edwardsville may have had its best chance in the 64th minute when Cooper Nolan was tackled by Gavlick at the 15-yard line, resulting in a yellow card which sent Gavlick to the bench.

Backup goalie Tate Wyatt came on for the Kahoks and was able to stop Daniel Hentz’s free kick on goal to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Gavlick’s yellow card was one of seven issued on the night. Edwardsville was given four, while Collinsville was issued three.

The Tigers are up to 18 yellows on the season with 8 games remaining on the season. According to IHSA rules, a team with 25 yellow cards during the regular season is disqualified from participating in the postseason.

For the game Tuesday EHS outshot Collinsville 11-2 and won the corner battle 3-1.

Next up for Edwardsville is Normal West at 11 a.m. Saturday at the District 7 Sports Complex. The Kahoks play host to Althoff at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

× Mark Heiderscheid 9-12-17 EHS boys soccer head coach Mark Heiderscheid discusses the Tigers' three goals in the final four minutes to beat Collinsville 3-0 on Tuesday on the road.