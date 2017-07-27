BOYS SOCCER: Warriors set for 50th anniversary weekend

× Expand Granite City fielded its first boys soccer team in 1967. (First row) Tom Cholevik, Jerry Monahan, Jim Rollins, Dan Hodge, Rich Schardan, Den Reutebuch; (second row) Coach Tom Wyrostek, Domingo Valencia, Ed Hagnauer, Larry Knox, Larry Harris, Mike McGovern, Bob Canada; (third row) Tony Kozial, Rich Lesko, Mike Welsor, John Martinez, Robert Thureau and Mace Rodgers.

The Granite City Warriors boys soccer team has scheduled a 50th anniversary weekend on Aug. 26-27.

There will be a dedication ceremony at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 26 at Gene Baker Field. Alumni and fans are invited to commemorate the players and coaches who built this incredible program. The event will take place immediately before the varsity boys soccer game. Contact rodan22@yahoo.com for more information.

The festivities continue at noon on Aug. 27 at the Granite City Cinema, where the Granite High World journalism program will premiere its documentary, “The Legacy of Granite City Soccer,” highlighting the 50 years of GCHS high school soccer. The documentary is 45 minutes long and tickets cost $5. Contact Andrew Crider at acrider@gcsd9.net for tickets.

The Warriors boys soccer team is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall. The program began in 1967 and has 10 state championships, more than any other school in Illinois.