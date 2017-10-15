BOYS SOCCER: Warriors upset Redbids in PKs in regionals

ALTON -- It took 80 minutes of regulation, two overtime periods and a penalty-kick round, but the Granite City Warriors came out on top of Saturday's Class 3A Edwardsville first-round match with a 1-0 victory over the Alton Redbirds at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

The Warriors will be moving on to face the Edwardsville Tigers at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinals.

Saturday’s match was scoreless after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.

Ymaury Escarene-Casillas, who usually plays forward for the Warriors, was called on to play in goal for the game, and he shined in the effort. Alton kept continuous pressure on Granite City throughout the entire game, visibly wearing them down as time wore on and outshooting them 11-7 before going to penalty shots.

After the score was still tied 2-2 after the first round of five shooters, the penalty shots went 6 more rounds before a winner was decided. Escarene-Casillas stopped 3 of the shots and forced another three wide to seal the win.

Granite City improved to 2-14-1. Alton ended its season at 10-9-2.

In a game that seemed it would go on forever if not for the mercy of the penalty shots, Escarene-Casillas was the one constant for the Warriors, directing play from the backfield and giving them a foundation from which they could build off of.

Both teams swapped scoring chances in the first half, starting with Zach Medlin of Granite City receiving a long pass from Noah Van Buskirk in front of the goal, forcing Alton goaltender Hunter Dill to come out and make a diving save just 5 minutes into the game.

Granite City would follow that up with another chance a few minutes later, when Austin Mollett corralled a pass out of the corner before getting a shot off on Dill that was easily handled by the Alton netminder.

With 25 minutes left in the half, Escarene-Casillas came out of the box to play a ball but fumbled it and turned it over to Alton's Brayden Decker, who played the ball back to Joe Morrissey, whose shot on net was denied by a diving Escarene-Casillas.

Later, with 18 minutes to go, Morrissey would get another chance, this time picking up a loose ball and outrunning twi Granite City defensemen before cutting 90 degrees in front of the goal and placing an easily-corralled ball through two more defensemen and right into Escarene-Casillas' chest.

Granite got another pair of opportunities when Jose Rios lobbed a nice ball over the Alton defense that was brought down by Medlin, who made a couple of touches before blasting a shot off the corner of the goal frame.

Mollett would follow that chance up with another of his own, picking off an Redbird pass and dribbling across the top of the box before placing a shot right on Dill, who easily handled it.

With six minutes to go, Alton's Lucas Admire ran down a ball in the Granite corner and sailed a pass in front of the Granite goal mouth that just missed two potential recipients, as both Morrissey and Jaden Singleton were just out of reach to convert.

Later, with a minute left, Alton would again get a chance as Morrissey took advantage of some chaos in front of the Granite goal to pick up a loose ball and fire it on net, but was denied a goal by Escarene-Casillas.

In the second half, fatigue started to get the best of the Warriors as Alton controlled most of the action, but again Escarene-Casillas was solid in net, turning back any efforts at a Redbird goal.

With 29 minutes left, Alton's Levi Davis took a ball at center field and ran it right down the gut of the Granite City defense, beating several defenders before shooting just wide with Escarene-Casillas lunging out of the net to force the shot.

Later, Alton's Jake Lombardi found a hole in the Granite City defense and walked the ball into scoring position, only to have the shot go wide.

Alton again had the best opportunities in the extra frames, starting with Lombardi shaking a defender at the top of the penalty box before placing a shot right into the chest of Escarene-Castillas with seven minutes to go.

Four minutes later, Lombardi, Morrissey and Blake Dunse broke into the Granite City zone on a 3-on-2 rush, but Morrissey shot the ball high and over the net.

Lombardi generated another chance later in the extra frame, when he battled the ball away from Granite City’s Jose Rios along the sidelines and carried the ball downfield before sending a pass in the middle to Decker, who shot wide.

For Alton, it was a bitter end to a promising season. Alton came out of the gate this year with five wins in their first eight games, and had several successful outings against top regional competition.

The Redbirds stumbled into the postseason however, as they went scoreless in their last 5 games of the season.

Granite City, which only has four seniors on their roster, will have to face a very experienced and deadly Edwardsville team on Tuesday. The Tigers are 14-1-3 on the season and have only allowed 3 goals in their last 12 games.