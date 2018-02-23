BOYS SWIMMING: Alton's Clancy advances to backstroke finals at state

The sophomore advanced to the finals of the 100-yard backstroke after finishing eighth with a time of 50.76 seconds at the IHSA state swimming meet at Evanston High School.

Clancy is scheduled to swim at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Alton qualified for state in a school-record seven events, but was eliminated in six of them in Friday's preliminaries. The 200-yard medley relay team of Clancy, Cole and Caden Akal and Matt Daniel came up five places short of a trip to finals, placing 17th with a 1:36.71.

Daniel came up five places short of qualifying for the finals in the 200-yard freestyle as he placed 17th with a 1:43.50. He also came in 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly in 51.49 seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Clancy, Daniel and the Akals finished 23rd with a 1:27.73. Caden Akal finished 35th in 22.05 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and 34th in 48.5 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.

Also, Edwardsville's Porter LeVasseur was eliminated in the preliminaries in the 100 backstroke, placing 31st in 53.09 seconds. LeVasseur was the Tigers' lone state representative.

Clancy is competing at state for the second year in a row. Last year, he was the only Redbird at the state meet, competing in the 100 backstroke.

A week ago, Clancy placed first in the 100 backstroke and helped the 200 medley and freestyle relay teams come out on top at the Springfield Sectional at Eisenhower Pool.