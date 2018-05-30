BOYS SWIMMING: Roaring like a lion

× Expand Photo by Kevin Graveman Alton senior Matthew Daniel (middle, front row) announced that he will be swimming at St. Leo University next year. Daniel is flanked by Noah Clancy (front row, left) and Caden Akal (front row, right) and Tidalwaves/Summers-Port coach Nancy Miller (top row).

Matthew Daniel will be heading south next year.

The Alton senior announced on May 30 that he will continue his successful swimming career at St. Leo University in St. Leo, Fla., an NCAA Division II school north of Tampa.

Daniel will join a St. Leo program that has been one of the successful swimming programs the last several years. The Lions, coached by Paul Mangen, finished eighth at the national meet in 2016.

Daniel will continue a swimming career that started before entering first grade. He swam for the Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves and the Summers-Port Sharks every year and competed with the Alton High swimming team.

Last winter, Daniel helped the Redbirds boys swimming team turn in a successful season, qualifying for the state meet in a school-record seven events and winning sectional titles in four of them. He competed at state in four events – the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard medley and freestyle relays.

Daniel also competed in the YMCA Short Course Nationals in April at Greensboro, N.C., helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team – which also included brothers Cole and Caden Akal and Noah Clancy – place sixth in A-finals competition, making it the first time a team from the Alton area competed in the national finals.

Daniel also placed fifth in the 200-yard butterfly and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle and finished with personal-best times in four events (100 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly).

Daniel holds a total of 26 records for the Tidalwaves, the most in program history.

Last summer, Daniel helped Summers-Port win its 23rd straight Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship.